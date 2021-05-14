We help you comply with local laws, license and protect your IP, and modify your app or game for China.
The new system provides a free, centralized method of verification that is sanctioned and controlled by Chinese government authorities.
May 14, 2021
China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) removed the apps from Chinese app stores for violating user privacy rights.
Apr 20, 2021
We answer common questions about e-commerce in China with Nathan Handwerker of The China Guys.
Apr 9, 2021
The latest trends for 2021 demonstrate the growing need for getting your China game license application in early.
Mar 13, 2021
Already this year, 168 domestic game licenses have been approved and one revoked, as others are warned.
Feb 5, 2021
The newest version of Mainland China’s Didi app now indicates whether your assigned driver has received a COVID-19 vaccine.
Jan 22, 2021
Here is a starter's guide for app, game, and website developers on integrating WeChat Pay and Alipay payments for Mainland China.
Jan 15, 2021
Apple has already removed nearly 39,000 unlicensed games from Apple App Store China a day earlier than promised, according to data from Qimai Data.
Dec 31, 2020
Shares of stock in Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan dropped sharply the day the a new draft to China's Anti-Monopoly Law was issued on November 12.
Dec 22, 2020
Chinese Android app stores have long demanded some of the highest mobile app and game distribution fees in the world. But there are signs this may be changing.
Dec 19, 2020
Apple contacted an unknown number of developers with unlicensed games on its Apple App Store China over the weekend, informing them their game will be removed if they fail to submit a game license approval number by Dec 31.
Dec 7, 2020
While Google Play and the Apple App Store dominate the mobile app market in the West, China's market is different. Here is what you need to know about the top Android app stores in China.
Dec 2, 2020
Worldwide hit Genshin Impact immediately comes under fire for leaking player data. What does it mean for you?
Nov 23, 2020
If you are planning to do online business in China, you've probably heard about an "ICP License". But what is it? And do you need one?
Nov 14, 2020
The Baidu App Store recently changed their policies to require all apps submitted to their app store in China to have an ICP Filing.
Oct 14, 2020
This week, the South China Morning Post reported that Apple has removed RSS readers Fiery Feeds and Reeder from the Chinese Apple App Store.
Oct 6, 2020
On September 1, the NPPA announced it had revoked the game licenses for two games it had approved years ago.
Sep 26, 2020
AppInChina CEO Rich Bishop spoke at this year’s Huawei Developer’s Conference (HDC), held September 10-12 at Huawei's Songshan Lake headquarters in Shenzhen, China.
Sep 21, 2020
Should foreign app publishers start developing new versions for Huawei’s new platform?
Sep 13, 2020
To assist game publishers and developers in planning their entry into the Chinese market, AppInChina is proud to announce three new free English-language research tools, now available for free on our website.
Sep 5, 2020
The Chinese government has already developed a real-name verification system for games that will begin a phased roll-out in September, a Chinese official announced at the ChinaJoy conference last week in Shanghai.
Aug 4, 2020
We will update this post daily with the most current stats for easy tracking.
Aug 4, 2020
Thousands of iOS developers have instantly lost access to China's $8.8 billion games market, thanks to Apple's latest move.
Aug 1, 2020
If you have a free Android or iOS game published in China, you can make money while avoiding the game license requirement by installing an ad SDK. Here's how.
Jul 29, 2020
Publishing an iOS or Android mobile game in China is not as simple as uploading it and checking a few boxes. Here is all you need to know.
Jul 29, 2020
The second iteration of Apple’s flagship store in China opened today in Sanlitun’s Taikoo Lee outdoor shopping mall.
Jul 17, 2020
Here are some considerations as you weigh the options for your iOS game in China.
Jul 8, 2020
Up-to-the-minute updates for developers and publishers on how Apple is handling unlicensed games on the Apple App Store China.
Jul 1, 2020
An emergency guide to keeping your game available in China after July 1.
Jun 29, 2020
Starting July 1, Apple will begin losing up to $879 million of yearly revenue as it removes over 21,000 games from the Apple App Store China that are paid or contain in-app purchases, leaving developers in a lurch.
Jun 22, 2020
Tencent will integrate facial recognition technology in logins and payments across all its mobile games in China to identify minor users.
Jun 17, 2020
For foreign app companies, expanding into the Chinese app market is a polarizing topic. People fall on two opposite sides of an extreme spectrum...
Jun 12, 2020
These three companies' products cover a wide range, including social media, news apps, search engines, browsers, and video apps.
Jun 9, 2020
Since the process of distributing apps and games is becoming more and more complicated, we thought it would be the perfect time to summarize the process.
Jun 3, 2020
According to a new notice issued by the Ministry of Education, the deadline has been extended to June 30, 2020, due to the COVID-19 virus situation.
May 26, 2020
Sony’s PlayStation Store China closed since May 10 for a “system security upgrade” to fix a backdoor providing access to unlicensed games.
May 15, 2020
Here are 3 strategies to market your product or service without profiteering from a tragedy.
Apr 14, 2020
English translation of WeChat article about a document from a meeting of game companies that details expected new regulations to come from the government.
Apr 10, 2020
Since the COVID-19 outbreak, AppInChina has seen a dramatic increase in inquiries and new clients for game publishing in Mainland China as many game publishers in the USA and Europe realize that 1.4 billion Chinese are staying at home, looking for new games to play, and don't have access to the Western app markets (like the Google Play Store).
Apr 4, 2020
Apple could lose up to $879 million of yearly revenue in China, thanks to a recent announcement that games with in-app purchases must secure a game license by June 30, 2020, or face removal.
Mar 20, 2020
Thousands of games on Apple's iOS store in China in are now scrambling for Chinese publishers, facing heavy revenue losses after Apple's notice last week.
Mar 6, 2020
Apple is starting to enforce a 2016 Chinese regulation that states games published in the country must be approved by a Chinese government agency.
Feb 25, 2020
All about the smash hit mobile game "Honor of Kings" (王者荣耀), which is currently the highest grossing and most popular mobile game in China and the world.
Jan 28, 2020
In December 2019, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology released a list of 41 mobile apps that still have problems handling sensitive user data.
Jan 14, 2020
For mobile gaming and apps in China, 2019 has been a year of surges, surprises, and setbacks. Here's our look into 2020.
Jan 8, 2020
Here are the four primary differences between publishing a mobile game and a non-gaming app in China.
Dec 27, 2019
To help customers find your app more easily and increase downloads, we created “Get It On AppInChina” badges and QR code links for online and print media.
Dec 2, 2019
China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism released a notice that forbids minors from playing "gaming entertainment devices" except on weekends and holidays.
Nov 25, 2019
The Chinese government released new regulations for how privacy policies are handled and displayed to the user in mobile apps in China.
Nov 15, 2019
To curb youth gaming addiction, the Chinese government on Tuesday released bold new regulations to restrict minors' playtime and spending on online games.
Nov 8, 2019
Recently, the major Chinese app stores have started to request app developers and publishers complete a Security Assessment Form in order to publish or update apps on their platforms. Here is what you need to know.
Oct 31, 2019
Choosing a distinct and well-considered Chinese name for app or business can both protect your IP and make it easier...
Oct 10, 2019
Most app developers in the USA and Europe don’t keep an eye on in the Chinese app markets. You probably already know that...
Oct 10, 2019
On May 15th 2019 US President Donald Trump issued an ‘Executive Order on Securing the Information and Communications Technology and Services Supply Chain’...
Oct 10, 2019
One of the key things that make the Chinese app climate so unique, is that the market is split into hundreds of local app stores...
Oct 10, 2019
Once a foreign app developer has successfully completed distribution, the next step is to work out how your app is doing in the local marketplace...
Oct 10, 2019
Clients often want to know what options they have when it comes to launching their app. Well, there are 2 main options you can choose from, organic...
Oct 10, 2019
Pretty much everybody understands the necessity for a security solution when it comes to protecting computers from hacks and viruses. Unfortunately...
Oct 10, 2019
We invest a lot of our time explaining the differences between the Western and Chinese Android market to our clients, so what better topic to relaunch...
Oct 8, 2019
