China implements government system for real-name login

May 14, 2021

60 apps removed for violating user privacy rights in China

Apr 20, 2021

E-Commerce in China: Q&A

Apr 9, 2021

Update on game license approvals in China - Q1 2021

Mar 13, 2021

So far in 2021: A Quick Look At Game Licenses in China

Feb 5, 2021

Didi adds vaccination stats to driver profiles in China

Jan 22, 2021

The Complete Guide to WeChat Pay and Alipay Integration for China

Jan 15, 2021

Apple removes nearly 39,000 unlicensed iOS games from China

Dec 31, 2020

Amendments to China’s Anti-Monopoly Law send tech companies scrambling

Dec 22, 2020

Will Chinese Android app stores finally lower their fees?

Dec 19, 2020

Apple to remove remaining unlicensed games from China by Jan 1

Dec 7, 2020

The Top 15 App Stores In China

Dec 2, 2020

Genshin Impact’s big success - and big mistake

Nov 23, 2020

Do I Really Need An ICP License for China?

Nov 14, 2020

Baidu App Store Now Requires ICP Licenses For All Apps

Oct 14, 2020

RSS Feed Readers Removed From The Apple App Store China

Oct 6, 2020

Yes, China can revoke game licenses too.

Sep 26, 2020

Trends in Global Mobile App Development - Notes from Huawei Developer's Conference (HDC 2020)

Sep 21, 2020

Harmony OS Poses Tough Questions For Non-Chinese App Developers

Sep 13, 2020

AppInChina releases official China game license database and mobile game store index

Sep 5, 2020

China to roll out government system for real-name game login next month

Aug 4, 2020

Tracking the carnage as 32000+ games drop off of Apple's App Store in China

Aug 4, 2020

Apple pulls 26,000+ games from App Store China | AppInChina

Aug 1, 2020

How To Make Money In China From Free Mobile Games

Jul 29, 2020

How to Publish Your Game In China

Jul 29, 2020

Apple Opens New Store In Beijing

Jul 17, 2020

Will Your iOS game be removed in China? Your 2 Best Options.

Jul 8, 2020

UPDATE: Apple's new requirements for App Store China games

Jul 1, 2020

Is your iOS game in China unlicensed? Here's what you can do now.

Jun 29, 2020

Over 21,000 iOS games to be pulled in China, costing Apple $879 million annually

Jun 22, 2020

Tencent Adding Facial Recognition To Game Logins & Payments

Jun 17, 2020

The Ultimate Guide to Succeeding in the Chinese App Market

Jun 12, 2020

Understanding China's Largest Media Platforms: Tencent, ByteDance, Baidu

Jun 9, 2020

App and Game Publishing in China

Jun 3, 2020

Deadline For Registering Education Apps Extended in China

May 26, 2020

PlayStation China Store Remains Closed as Sony Closes Unlicensed Games Loophole

May 15, 2020

3 Genuine Marketing Strategies For The COVID-19 Era

Apr 14, 2020

Details of Guangdong Game Regulatory Notice (Game Grape)

Apr 10, 2020

COVID-19 and Quarantines Lead to Opportunity In China’s Games Market

Apr 4, 2020

Apple Could Lose $879 million in China iOS Game Revenue

Mar 20, 2020

Many Foreign iOS Games Cut Out Of China, Facing Big Losses

Mar 6, 2020

Apple Now Requires Government Approval For iOS Games

Feb 25, 2020

Spotlight on Chinese Mobile Games: Arena of Valor (王者荣耀)

Jan 28, 2020

Chinese Government Chastises Apps for Privacy Violations

Jan 14, 2020

The State Of Mobile Gaming In China 2020

Jan 8, 2020

In China, How Is Publishing A Game Different From an App?

Dec 27, 2019

Finding Your App Is Now Easier With Custom Badges & QR Code Links

Dec 2, 2019

China further restricts gaming by banning minors from arcades during school days

Nov 25, 2019

New Privacy Policy Requirements For Mobile Apps In China

Nov 15, 2019

Chinese government restricts minors' access to online games

Nov 8, 2019

Security Assessments Now Required For Apps in China

Oct 31, 2019

How to Choose and Use a Chinese Name

Oct 10, 2019

If Your App Is Already Available in China, That May Be A Problem

Oct 10, 2019

Huawei’s Addition to the US Entity List

Oct 10, 2019

App Purchase Revenue Share in China

Oct 10, 2019

App Data Transparency in China

Oct 10, 2019

App Launches in China

Oct 10, 2019

App Piracy in China

Oct 10, 2019

Chinese/Western App Markets

Oct 8, 2019

