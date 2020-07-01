Note: We will continue to update this post as we receive new information. For more background on this topic, please see our previous articles here and here.

July 1 has arrived, finally giving us a look at how Apple is planning to handle the thousands of unlicensed games that are already on the Apple App Store in China.

A number of games are already disappearing from the Apple App Store China

Updated daily with data from China mobile market analysis platform Qimai Data.

“Availability In Mainland China” setup option now appearing on the developer console.

In the App Information section of Apple’s Developer Console are now options for uploading game license information.



On July 1, this new setup option appeared in the developer console for games that are available in Mainland China.

A closer look at the new option in the developer interface for games in China.

The text states:

Chinese law requires games to secure an approval number from China’s National Press and Publication Administration. If you offer or plan to offer paid games or games with in-app purchases, provide your approval number and supporting documents to make sure your app will be available on the App Store in China mainland.

Clicking “Set Up” brings up this interface:

The interface asks the user to enter a valid game license registration number (ISBN) and upload their business license.

The text states:

Chinese law requires games to secure an approval number from China’s National Press and Publication Administration. If you offer or plan to offer paid games or games with in-app purchases on the App Store in China mainland, enter your approval number below and upload one or more supporting documents. These will be reviewed the next time you submit this game to App Review.



To help verify your approval number, upload your game’s ISBN Issuing Letter or Approval Reply, and a copy of your latest Business License. Additionally, you can include an authorization agreement from the matching operator.

What does this mean?

We interpret this to mean that, the next time you make a change to your game and it is submitted to Apple for review, this information will be verified for accuracy. If it is rejected, it’s unknown at this point if your game update will simply fail or if your game will be taken down from the App Store China altogether. We are currently trying to verify this with Apple.

If your game license information is rejected or not provided, you will not be able to update your game and it will need to be removed from the China region of the Apple App Store.

China Game License Q&A – Apple App Store

Q: Are paid games without a Chinese game license still available on the Apple App Store China? Has Apple started to take them down?

A: Currently, we see no evidence that Apple has proactively removed unlicensed games from the Apple App Store China.

As noted above, the game license information (ISBN) and business license only need to be submitted and verified when an update to the game is submitted. However, this could change at any time. There is currently an unsubstantiated rumor that games will have a 6-month window to comply before Apple removes them.

Q: Can my paid game still be sold without this verified info entered?

A: At this time, paid games without a game license that are already up on the app store continue to be available for purchase. This could change at any time.

Q: What happens if I change the app category to something other than “Game”?

A: Changing the app category makes the notification disappear, but keep in mind this category change must be submitted and approved by Apple.

Q: Do in-app purchases still work for unlicensed games on the Apple App Store China?

A: At present time, in-app payments for unlicensed games on the Apple App Store China still work, and there is no change to the developer interface. However, keep in mind that adding new IAP or changing IAP would require an app update, which must be approved by Apple and would likely fail if a valid game license (ISBN) and business license is not provided at the same time .

We have verified that, if you remove all the in-app purchases from a free game, the game license verification interface disappears from the developer console.

Q: Is there a grace period for entering the game license (ISBN) information? How long can I avoid it?

A: We are currently trying to get a definitive answer to this question. From the text, it appears that Apple will not review any information until you actually submit a game update. This leads us to believe that, as long as you don’t update your game, it can remain on the store for the time being. There is currently an unsubstantiated rumor that games will have 6 months to comply before being taken down.

Q: How long does it take for Apple to verify this info once entered?

A: We will post an answer here as soon as we know.

Q: What happens if the game license number and business license I submit are rejected by Apple?

A: If the ISBN and business license cannot be verified, it could mean that your game update is rejected, or Apple may remove your game from the App Store China. We are still looking for clarification from Apple on this.

Then you will not be able to update the game, and you will need to remove it from the China region to proceed.

Our recommendations for game publishers in China

If you plan to continue publishing your game in China and have not yet started the process of getting a game license, begin immediately, because the entire process can take 6-12 months. If you are a foreign publisher, you need to secure a Chinese partner for this. We expect Apple’s actions to lead to a huge backlog in game license approvals for the foreseeable future, so it would be best to get in as early as possible.

