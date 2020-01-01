Publishing a game in China on any platform - whether console, mobile, online, or Steam - first requires a game license from the Chinese government, issued by the State Administration of Press, Publications, Radio, Film and Television (SAPPRFT), which is now the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA). Once this long, multi-step process is achieved, you will be issued a license for your game, and any name change or major content modifications would require a new license. Both foreign and domestic games are held to the same standard.



This searchable database of games license approvals is updated on a monthly basis and translated into English from the official government records of all game licenses issued in China since 2009.



Only Chinese companies and foreign companies that partner with Chinese companies are eligible to receive a game license for their game. If you want to release your game in China, we can help! Please contact us to learn more about the process.



Search by Name Advanced Search