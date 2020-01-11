The AppInChina App Store Index

1 Tencent My App Market Share (%) 25.74 MAU 268,793,000 MAU Change (%) +2.00 DAU 65,287,000 DAU Change (%) +1.10

Chinese Name: 腾讯应⽤宝 Parent Company: Tencent Company Type: Online Services Website : https://android.myapp.com/ Tencent is the largest internet company in Asia, publisher of the wildly popular WeChat app used ubiquitously across China. Though the company does not produce any mobile phones, its app store has remained the most popular in China for many years.

2 Huawei App Market Market Share (%) 15.44 MAU 161,233,000 MAU Change (%) +2.90 DAU 19,249,000 DAU Change (%) -0.10

Chinese Name: 华为应用市场 Parent Company: Huawei Company Type: Tech Hardware/Sofware Website : http://app.hicloud.com/ Huawei is a large company manufacturing telecommunications equipment and consumer electronics. In recent years, Huawei’s mobile phones have become one of the best-selling phones world-wide, and is one of the top-selling phone brands in Mainland China. Huawei is also making headlines for its groundbreaking 5G network technology being rolled out across the world.

3 Oppo Software Store Market Share (%) 11.73 MAU 122,526,000 MAU Change (%) -2.10 DAU 35,502,000 DAU Change (%) -0.40

Chinese Name: OPPO软件商店 Parent Company:BBK Electronics Company Type: Mobile Hardware/Software Website : https://store.oppomobile.com/ Oppo is a Chinese consumer electronics and mobile communications company with popular products such as smartphones. Oppo’s app store has grown in popularity recently. With about 125 million active users per month.

4 360 Mobile Assistant Market Share (%) 10.12 MAU 105,667,000 MAU Change (%) -1.80 DAU 42,718,000 DAU Change (%) -0.20

Chinese Name: 360手机助手 Parent Company: Qihoo 360 Company Type: Internet Security/Software Website : http://zhushou.360.cn/ 360 Mobile Assistant is a Chinese app store from Qihoo 360, a Chinese internet security company with products including antivirus software and a popular secure web browser used by millions across China.

5 Baidu Mobile Assistant Market Share (%) 8.27 MAU 86,386,000 MAU Change (%) +1.10 DAU 12,801,000 DAU Change (%) -0.40

Chinese Name: 百度手机助手 Parent Company: Baidu Company Type: Internet Search Engine/Software Website : http://as.baidu.com/ Even before Google left the Chinese market in 2010, Baidu had been the country’s largest search engine. It remains the dominant player to this day, which is why it is often referred to as “The Google of China”. Baidu’s app store, Baidu Mobile Assistant, is always served up as an option when users search for an app on baidu.com.

6 VIVO App Store Market Share (%) 7.82 MAU 81,701,000 MAU Change (%) -0.20 DAU 21,113,000 DAU Change (%) -0.30

Chinese Name: VIVO应用商店 Parent Company: BBK Electronics Company Type: Internet Search Engine/Software Website : https://dev.vivo.com.cn/distribute/appStore VIVO is a Chinese consumer electronics company that makes smartphones, accessories, software, and provides online services. BBK Electronics is its parent company, which also owns Oppo and OnePlus, which each make their own brands of smartphones. VIVO app store is the default store installed on all VIVO phones sold in China.

7 MIUI App Store Market Share (%) 7.40 MAU 77,284,000 MAU Change (%) +0.80 DAU 15,889,000 DAU Change (%) -0.50

Chinese Name: 小米应用商店 Parent Company: Xiaomi Company Type: Tech Hardware/Sofware Website : http://app.xiaomi.com/ Xiaomi is a very popular Chinese electronics company with products including smartphones, mobile apps, laptops, and home appliances. Its app store is the default app store installed on its phone across China. Xiaomi’s mobile phones ship with its own Android firmware (MIUI), based on Google’s Android operating system.

8 PP Assistant Market Share (%) 2.50 MAU 26,124,000 MAU Change (%) +2.70 DAU 5,211,000 DAU Change (%) +0.70

Chinese Name: PP助手 Parent Company: Alibaba Company Type: Online Services Website : https://www.25pp.com/ Alibaba’s app store in China is PP Assistant. In addition to apps for Android, PP Assistant also has two app stores for iOS, including one for iOS devices that have been “jailbroken”.

9 Anzhi Market Market Share (%) 2.45 MAU 25,541,000 MAU Change (%) +4.70 DAU 5,443,000 DAU Change (%) +0.50

Chinese Name: 安智市场 Parent Company: Anzhi Company Type: Software Website : http://www.anzhi.com/applist.html Anzhi Market is a China app store that has been around for many years. It has an active community that allow members to discuss and rate Android apps.

10 China Mobile MM Store Market Share (%) 1.85 MAU 19,326,000 MAU Change (%) +1,70 DAU 1,721,000 DAU Change (%) -0.50

Chinese Name: MM应用商场 Parent Company: China Mobile Company Type: Telecommunications Operator Website : http://mm.10086.cn/store China Mobile is the state-owned telecom company in China that provides mobile services across Mainland China. China Mobile also has its own app store called MM Store. They also have one of the lowest revenue-share arrangements of all the most popular app stores, taking only a 30% cut.

11 Sogou Mobile Assistant Market Share (%) 1.47 MAU 15,343,000 MAU Change (%) +1.00 DAU 3,650,000 DAU Change (%) +0.60

Chinese Name: 搜狗手机助手 Parent Company: Sogou Company Type: Internet Search Engine/Software Website : http://zhushou.sogou.com/ Sogou is originally a search engine and smartwatch company, launched in 2004. In 2006, the company invented Sogou Pinyin, which is now the dominant input platform in China for both desktop and mobile systems. They are currently focused on developing AI, lip reading, and voice recognition technology for its smartwatches and translation devices. Sogou is a Beijing-based public company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. They are currently majority-owned by Tencent, and it is the only search engine able to search WeChat public accounts.

12 Wandoujia Market Share (%) 1.15 MAU 11,984,000 MAU Change (%) -3.20 DAU 1,063,000 DAU Change (%) -0.50

Chinese Name: 豌豆荚 Parent Company: Alibaba Company Type: Online Services Website : http://www.wandoujia.com/apps Wandoujia was founded in 2009 by a former employee of Google China and a telecom engineer. It was China’s 5th largest Android app store when it was purchased by Alibaba in 2016. The company developed a multimedia marketplace as an alternative to streaming large amounts of data that allows users to search for videos across multiple platforms, download them locally, and compress them.

13 HiMarket Market Share (%) 1.08 MAU 11,269,000 MAU Change (%) +1.60 DAU 2,407,000 DAU Change (%) +2.5

Chinese Name: 安卓市场 Parent Company: Baidu Company Type: Internet Search Engine/Software Website : http://apk.hiapk.com/ HiMarket was founded in Sept 2009 by 91 Wireless (also the creator of 91 Wireless Assistant), which was later bought out by Baidu in 2013 for $1.85 billion USD, which was the most expensive deal at that time. The HiMarket app store has both an English and Chinese version of its app store.

14 Samsung App Store Market Share (%) 0.54 MAU 5,612,000 MAU Change (%) +1.70 DAU 611,000 DAU Change (%) +0.20

Chinese Name: 三星应用商店 Parent Company: Samsung Group Company Type: Multinational Conglomerate Website : https://www.samsung.com/my/apps/galaxy-store/ Samsung Electronics is a South Korean multi-national manufacturer of smartphones, TVs, semiconductors, and other home electronics. Its flagship series of smartphones is the Galaxy series, and the Samsung App Store comes preinstalled on all Samsung smartphones. In 2019, Samsung announced it would stop manufacturing mobile phones in China due to lack of demand.

15 Lenovo Le Store Market Share (%) 0.51 MAU 5,336,000 MAU Change (%) -0.40 DAU 465,000 DAU Change (%) 0

Chinese Name: 乐商店 Parent Company: Lenovo Company Type: Mobile Hardware/Software Website : http://www.lenovomm.com Lenovo is a Chinese multi-national company, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Beijing. By 2019, it was the world’s largest PC vendor by unit sales, but they also develop storage devices, IT management software, smartphones, tablets and smart TVs running the Android operating system. The Lenovo Le Store is preinstalled on many of its devices, including Smart TVs.

16 Coolpad Market Share (%) 0.45 MAU 4,730,000 MAU Change (%) +3.50 DAU 533,000 DAU Change (%) +3.10

Chinese Name: 酷派应用商店 Parent Company: Coolpad Company Type: Mobile Hardware/Software Website : http://www.coolmart.net.cn/ CoolPad Group was founded in 1993 and previously known as China Wireless Technologies Limited. At first a maker of pagers and paging systems, it started to make mobile phones in 2002. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen. Its market penetration in China has diminished substantially in recent years as it has faced heavy losses and a series of ownership changes. The CoolPad app store comes preinstalled on its devices.

17 China Unicom Wo Store Market Share (%) 0.40 MAU 4,210,000 MAU Change (%) -0.50 DAU 537,000 DAU Change (%) +2.70

Chinese Name: 中国联通沃商店 Parent Company: China Unicom Company Type: Telecommunications Operator Website : http://store.wo.com.cn China Unicom is a Chinese state-owned telecommunications operator, and the world’s fourthlargest mobile service provider as measured by subscriber base. They provide internet services, SIM cards and mobile networks across China and other countries including Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, UK, South Africa and the Middle East. Although China Unicom does not manufacture its own mobile devices, it launched its WoStore app store in 2010 as an alternate revenue stream, in cooperation with its technology partner, ZTE.

18 ZTE App Store Market Share (%) -1.00 MAU 3,594,000 MAU Change (%) +9.10 DAU 191,000 DAU Change (%) -3.1

Chinese Name: 中兴应用商店 Parent Company: ZTE Company Type: Telecom Equipment and Systems Website : http://apps.ztems.com/ ZTE is was founded in 1985 in Shenzhen, China, and is one of China’s leading telecom equipment manufacturers. ZTE now has a strong international presence, with subsidiaries around the world. They make mobile phones, smartphones, tablet computers, and OEM hardware and software. It is one of the top five mobile phone manufacturers in China. The ZTE app store comes preinstalled on its smartphones in China.

19 China Telecom 189 Store Market Share (%) 0.15 MAU 1,578,000 MAU Change (%) +14.00 DAU 106,000 DAU Change (%) -2.50

Chinese Name: 天翼空间客户端 Parent Company: China Telecom Company Type: Telecommunications Website : https://www.189store.com/ Also known as Tianyi Space, 189 Store is the official mobile phone app store of China Telecom, which is of the listed spin-off companies of state-owned China Telecommunications Corporation. It began expansion into Asian-European regions in 2008. 189 Store was established in 2014.

20 Safe Market Market Share (%) 0.14 MAU 1,491,000 MAU Change (%) -3.50 DAU - DAU Change (%) -

Chinese Name: 安全市场 Company Type: App Store Safe Market or Security Market is a secure Android mobile app store which claims a very strict review process to ensure that it only lists secure apps. Its primary feature is that all advertisements, push notifications and other user harassments are rejected, presumably giving the user a more secure and private app store experience.

21 AppChina Market Share (%) 0.12 MAU 1,218,000 MAU Change (%) +6.00 DAU 117,000 DAU Change (%) -0.90

Chinese Name: 应用汇 Parent Company: AppChina Company Type: App Store Website : http://www.appchina.com/ AppChina - not to be confused with our company, AppInChina - is an independent, standalone app store, not connected with any hardware company or products. Within 9 months after it launched in 2011, it had more than 100 million downloads. It was one of the early projects of the Innovation Workshop investment group, hosting apps and games through its app store app and website.

22 LeTV Store Market Share (%) 0.11 MAU 1,182,000 MAU Change (%) -1.10 DAU 89,000 DAU Change (%) +3.50

Chinese Name: 乐视应用商店letvstore Parent Company: LeTV Information Technology Co., Ltd. Company Type: App Store Website : http://leplay.cn/ LeTV began as a Chinese video streaming site, and now manufactures smartphones, tablets and smart TVs. The company was bought by Lenovo, which sells a “Le” brand of devices (LePhone, LeTV, and LePad), which are sold outside of Mainland China under the “idea” brand. LeTV store comes preinstalled on the LeTV, which has more than 1,000 apps developed for it.

23 Google Play Market Share (%) 0.04 MAU 467,000 MAU Change (%) +0.90 DAU 73,000 DAU Change (%) -1.20

Chinese Name: 谷歌应用商店 Parent Company: Google Company Type: Internet Search Engine/Software Website : http://play.google.com/store Google Play is the official flagship Android app store from Google, originally launched alongside its Android operating system in October 2008 as Android Market. It has since grown to host apps, games, music, and eBooks. Because of government restrictions, Google Play is not available in China, which has led to the creation of an ecosystem of hundreds of individual Android app stores in Mainland China.

24 Compote Market Share (%) 0.04 MAU 433,000 MAU Change (%) +0.30 DAU 34,000 DAU Change (%) +0.70

Chinese Name: Compote Parent Company: Beijing Anyun Century Technology Co., Ltd. Company Type: App Store

25 91 Assistant Market Share (%) 0.03 MAU 306,000 MAU Change (%) +2.30 DAU - DAU Change (%) -

Chinese Name: 91手机助手 Parent Company: Baidu Company Type: Internet Search Engine/Software Website : http://www.91.com/ 91 Wireless (also the creator of HiMarket) was acquired by Baidu in 2013 for $1.85 billion USD, which was the most expensive such deal at that time. It also offered community websites, 91 Launcher, 91 Panda Reader, as well as other popular products for smartphone users. Baidu now maintains the 91 Wireless app store.

26 Kuan Market Share (%) 0.03 MAU 306,000 MAU Change (%) +2.20 DAU 46,000 DAU Change (%) -0.10

Chinese Name: 酷安 Parent Company: Coolapk Company Type: App Store Website : https://coolapk.com/apk/ Kuan is an independent app market based in Shenzhen, formerly known as Cool Market or Coolapk. The company also has a WeChat public account called Kuan Digital, a WeChat applet, and a channel on bilibili.com where they host reviews of tech products and software. The company’s slogan is “Discover New Life in Science and Technology”.

27 Meizu Flyme Market Share (%) 0.20 MAU 195,000 MAU Change (%) -1.80 DAU 139,000 DAU Change (%) -0.1

Chinese Name: 珠海市魅族科技有限公司 Parent Company: Meizu Telecom Equipment Co., Ltd Company Type: Mobile Hardware/Software Website : http://app.meizu.com/ Meizu Technology Company is a consumer electronics, digital publishing, and retail company established in March 2004 in Zhuhai, China. The company produces a series of mobile phones for the Chinese domestic market and abroad. They have more than 2000 retail stores across the country, and are actively selling their smartphones overseas in Europe, Asia, India, and the UK. Alibaba is an investment partner in the company. The Meizu Flame store comes preinstalled on all of Meizu’s mobile smartphones.

28 Gionee Market Share (%) 0.02 MAU 161,000 MAU Change (%) -1.70 DAU - DAU Change (%) -

Chinese Name: 金立软件商店 Parent Company: Shenzhen Aosoft Network Technology Co., Ltd. Company Type: App Store Website : http://www.appgionee.com/ Shenzhen Aosoft Network Technology was founded in May 2010 as a developer of wifi software platforms and several mobile apps, including the Open Source China app. Its partnership with electronics manufacturer Gionee led to the creation of the Gionee App store, which comes preinstalled on Gionee’s mobile phones, which are sold in China and more than 40 countries and regions around the world.

29 Shouji Market Share (%) 0.01 MAU 154,000 MAU Change (%) -5.60 DAU 8,000 DAU Change (%) +1.20

Chinese Name: 手机乐园 Parent Company: Shouji Company Type: App Store Website : https://soft.shouji.com.cn/android.html Shouji (“Mobile Paradise”) independent app store is developed and maintained by Hubei Wangxia Computer Technology, an online/mobile advertising provider and creator of mobile games. The app store was established in March 2006 to host mobile apps, games, ringtones and themes for smartphones.

30 Zhuoyi Market Share (%) 0.01 MAU 137,000 MAU Change (%) +33.8 DAU - DAU Change (%) -