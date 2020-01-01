User Acquisition Services

Once your app or game is published in China, we will help promote it through the app stores, social media, CPD campaigns, organic search, and more.
We know which user acquisition (UA) methods work best in China, and our team has both the relationships with the major app and game stores and the expertise required to put a custom plan in place for organic reach and paid advertising.
Once it's set up, your team can view analytics and manage your ASO and CPD campaigns from your client dashboard. And we're always just a message or phone call away for help.
Chinese app stores operate differently from Google Play. Right from launch, we know the tricks and techniques to get your app maximum exposure.
We can help you launch a combination of paid ads and social media networking that will promote your app or game and boost your downloads.
Our analytics platform is easy to integrate and pulls in valuable insights in English that you wouldn't be able to find otherwise.
Sign up for a free account on our dashboard or send us a message with your questions. We'll put together a custom plan tailored to your needs.