Here you will find English translations of official Chinese government laws, policies, and press releases related to mobile technology - particularly mobile apps and mobile games in China. Each includes a link to the original post on the web.
These are useful for developers who are publishing apps for the Chinese market, to ensure they are compliant with the latest laws and regulations.
A chart outlining the Chinese government's eight restrictions on game developers to help curb gaming addiction in youth.
Notice from the Chinese government regulators detailing how sensitive personal information collected from app users should be handled.
Guide for app publishers and distributors on what the Chinese government considers excessive and improper handling of personal user info and permissions.
Special rectification action against app developers and distributors infringement of user rights.
A government official offers clarifying information on the recent notice of measures meant to prevent youth addiction to online and mobile games in China.
Chinese government guidelines for mobile apps with social media components and regulation of content.
Chinese government guidelines and Q&A regarding regulations app developers must follow, including content auditing, real name verification, etc.
Regulation detailing the approval process for mobile games in Mainland China.
Sign up for a free account on our dashboard or send us a message with your questions. We'll put together a custom plan tailored to your needs.