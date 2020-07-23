Release Date: 6-23-2020

Source:

Chinese Title: 外商投资准入特别管理措施（负面清单) (2020年版)

National Development and Reform Commission and Ministry of Commerce Decree No. 32

The Special Administrative Measures (Negative List) for Foreign Investment Access (Edition 2020), approved by the Central Party Committee and the State Council, is hereby promulgated, effective July 23, 2020. The Special Administrative Measures (Negative List) for Foreign Investment Access (Edition 2019) promulgated by the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Commerce on June 30, 2019 shall be repealed simultaneously.

Director of the National Development and Reform Commission: He Lifeng

Minister of the Ministry of Commerce: Zhong Shan

Note

I. The Special Administrative Measures (Negative List) for Foreign Investment Access (hereinafter referred to as the “Negative List for Foreign Investment Access”) sets out on a unified basis the special administrative measures for foreign investment access such as equity requirements, senior management personnel requirements, etc. Fields not mentioned in the Negative List for Foreign Investment Access are administered under the principle of equal treatment for domestic and foreign capitals

II. The Negative List for Foreign Investment Access has listed a transitional period for cancellation or relaxation of the access restrictions for some fields and will cancel or relax the access restrictions on time after the transitional period expires.

III. No overseas investor may engage in investment and business activities in the capacity of an individually-owned business, an investor in a sole proprietorship enterprise, or a member of a farmers’ cooperative.

IV. When performing duties pursuant to the law, the relevant authorities shall not process relevant matters including application for permit, enterprise registration etc. for proposed investments by overseas investors in fields mentioned in the Negative List for Foreign Investment Access which do not comply with the provisions of the Negative List for Foreign Investment Access; where approval for a fixed asset investment project is involved, the relevant approval matters shall not be processed. No foreign-invested partnership business may be established in any investment field subject to equity requirement.

V. Upon review by the relevant competent departments of the State Council and approval by the State Council, the provisions of the Negative List for Foreign Investment Access on the relevant fields may not apply to specific foreign investments.

VI. Where domestic companies, enterprises or natural persons merge or acquire their affiliated domestic companies through a company legally established or controlled overseas thereby, the relevant provisions on foreign investment, overseas investment, foreign exchange administration etc. shall apply.

VII. The cultural, financial and other fields not listed in the Negative List for Foreign Investment Access and relevant measures for administrative approval, qualifications and national security shall be subject to the existing provisions.

VIII. Where the Mainland and Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement and their follow-up agreements, the Mainland and Macau Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement and their subsequent agreements, the Cross-Straits Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement and their subsequent agreements, or the international treaties or agreements to which the China accedes or is a signatory contain more preferential provisions on access treatment for overseas investors, the relevant provisions may apply. If more preferential opening-up measures are taken for eligible investors in special economic zones such as pilot free trade zones, relevant provisions shall apply.

IX. The Negative List for Foreign Investment Access shall be interpreted by the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Commerce in concert with the relevant authorities.

Special Administrative Measures (Negative List) for Foreign Investment Access (Edition 2020)