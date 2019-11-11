Release Date: November 13, 2019

Source: General Office of the Ministry of Education

Educational Technology Hall [2019] No. 3

Education departments (education committees) of provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities directly under the Central Government, the Education Bureau of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, various colleges and universities, and directly-affiliated units:

The “Measures for the Administration of Educational Mobile Internet Application Records” (hereinafter referred to as the “Measures”) have been approved by the Ministry of Education’s Network Security and Informationization Leading Group. I’m printing it to you, please follow the instructions, and the notice on the education mobile Internet application (hereinafter referred to as education mobile application) is well filed.

First, attach great importance to the education of mobile application filing. Implementing the filing system is the basis for standardizing the management of educational mobile applications. All units are requested to attach great importance to the filing work, clarify the functional departments to coordinate the education mobile application management work, and organize the filing work. Provincial education administrative departments shall organize enterprises, social institutions and other units in the region to make records of providers, and instruct education administrative departments and schools in the region to make records of providers and users.

2. Complete the filing of education mobile applications in stages. Recording will be carried out on the basis of the normalization of the national digital education resources public service system (website: http://app.eduyun.cn, hereinafter referred to as the public service system). All units are requested to complete the registration of existing education mobile applications before December 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020, and to establish a dynamic update mechanism for the registration information of their own regions and units to ensure data accuracy.

3. Set a buffer period for ICP filing and level protection filing. The filing buffer period is from December 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020. During this period, ICP filing and rating protection filing are not prerequisites for filing. Education education application providers are requested to complete the ICP record and level protection record before January 31, 2020, and upload and update the information in the public service system in a timely manner. From February 1, 2020, the registration of education mobile applications that have not completed the above two filings will be revoked and notified.

Fourth, strengthen the interpretation of policy propaganda. All units should carefully interpret the education mobile application related policy documents to educational mobile application providers and users, introduce the clear filing procedures and requirements of the Measures, and guide staff to carry out the filing. Strengthen the publicity and education of the use of education mobile applications by teachers and students, introduce relevant policies, and encourage teachers and students at school to jointly safeguard their immediate interests.

Fifth, improve the ability of supervision after the event. All units shall establish a monitoring, early warning and notification mechanism based on the record, and timely discover and handle hidden problems and safety incidents. Provincial education administrative departments should establish a monitoring and early warning notification mechanism in their region and share data with the Ministry of Education. From February 1, 2020, the public service system will provide the public with information on record filing and accept social supervision.

Contact person and telephone: Pan Runkai, Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Education, 010-66096457, Central Educational Education Center Liu Xue 010-66490222

General Office of the Ministry of Education

November 11, 2019

Administrative Measures for the Recording of Educational Mobile Internet Applications

Chapter I General Provisions

The first is to do a good job in the management of the filing of education mobile Internet applications (hereinafter referred to as education mobile applications), to strengthen the supervision of education mobile applications after the fact, and in accordance with the national “decentralization service” reform spirit and the “Ministry of Education and other eight departments’ guidance guidelines Education Opinions on the Orderly and Healthy Development of Mobile Internet Applications (hereinafter referred to as “Opinions”), formulated these measures.

Article 2: The educational mobile applications referred to in these measures are based on teaching staff, students, and parents as the main users, and education and learning as the main application scenarios. They serve school teaching and management, student learning and life, and home-school interaction. Internet mobile application.

Article 3: The filing of educational mobile applications is divided into provider filing and user filing. Provider filing is carried out in accordance with the principles of “uniform national standards, separate implementation by provinces, and unit territorial filing”. User filing is filed with the competent education administrative department based on affiliation.

Article 4: The filing of educational mobile applications relies on the national digital education resource public service system (hereinafter referred to as the public service system) to provide information-based support for educational mobile applications, to achieve online filing throughout the process, and the province’s filing is effective nationwide, effectively reducing the burden on enterprises and schools . The results of the filing will be publicized online and accepted by the public.

Chapter II Job Duties

Article 5: The Ministry of Education is responsible for coordinating the management of the filing of educational mobile applications, formulating administrative measures for the filing of educational mobile applications, and clarifying the filing conditions. Organize directly-owned units and universities to carry out education mobile application user filing. Guide the provincial education administrative department to do a good job of filing in the region.

Article 6: The provincial education administrative department is responsible for the overall planning and management of education mobile application filing in the region. Organize education mobile application providers in the region to conduct provider filing, organize affiliated units and guide education administrative departments and schools in the region to do user filing.

Article 7: Educational mobile application providers (hereinafter referred to as providers) shall, in accordance with the requirements of these Measures, perform the record of the providers through the public service system, and cooperate with the provincial education administrative department of the place of registration to do the record review.

Article 8: The education administrative department, its affiliated units, and schools at all levels and types are institutional users of educational mobile applications (hereinafter referred to as users). They shall establish a selection system for educational mobile applications and select educational mobile applications that have been completed by the provider. , And user filing through the public service system.

Chapter III Provider Filing

Article 9: Providers shall complete Provider filing after completing Internet Information Service (ICP) filing and network security level protection rating filing.

Article 10: The administrative departments for education, schools, enterprises and social organizations shall file records with the provincial administrative departments for education at the place of their domicile or registration. Educational mobile applications developed by the provincial education administrative department are filed with the Ministry of Education. Third-party applications such as applets and enterprise numbers are unified with the platform to submit filing information, and the platform shares the filing information with the Ministry of Education.

Article 11: Providers shall implement “one province for the record and the whole country shall be effective”. After the provider has filed at the place of registration, there is no need to repeat the filing for business in other regions. Educational mobile applications developed by each subsidiary (branch) or branch shall be aggregated by the head office and filed with the provincial education administrative department where the head office is registered.

Article 12: Providers shall log in to the public service system and accurately fill in the “Recording Information Form for Educational Mobile Application Providers” (Annex 1), including enterprise information, business system information, and educational mobile application information.

Article 13: The provincial education administrative department shall verify the filing information submitted by it. If the information is incorrect, it shall feedback the provider through the public service system within 10 working days. The provider shall supplement the submitted materials within 10 working days after receiving the feedback. Failure to respond to the deadline shall be deemed as giving up the record. The public service system establishes information sharing with the national data sharing and exchange platform, providing data support and decision-making reference for the record information review.

Article 14: Provincial education administrative departments shall complete the filing and numbering of the providers who have complete filing materials, accurate information and meet the requirements, and the filing information shall be announced to the public through the public service system. The provider shall publicize the record information in the education mobile application for users to query.

Article 15: If the provider has changed the record information, it shall log in to the public service system within 10 working days to update the record information and re-record the record.

Article 16: The Ministry of Education will establish and improve the assistance mechanism with functional departments such as network information, telecommunications, and public security, and jointly guide mobile application distribution platforms such as application stores to implement supervision responsibilities, standardize the management of educational mobile applications, and promote the registration of providers as Important conditions for educating mobile apps on the app store.

Chapter IV Filing for Institutional Users

Article 17: Educational mobile applications that are independently developed, independently selected, and used by higher authorities shall be filed by users.

Article 18: The user shall log into the public service system, select the education mobile application for which the registration of the provider has been completed, and fill in the “Education Mobile Application User Recording Information Form” (Annex 2) to complete the user registration.

Article 19: According to the principle of “level-by-level management and hierarchical responsibility”, the user’s record information of schools and affiliated units shall be confirmed by the education administration department in charge, and the user record information of the education administration department shall be confirmed by the higher education administration department.

Article 20: If the user has changed the record information, he shall log in to the public service system to update the record information in a timely manner within 10 working days, and request reconfirmation.

Article 21: An educational mobile application independently developed by users that serves internal management of the unit and does not provide services to external units should check the “self-research and use” option when filing for the user and submit information for the provider’s filing. Educational mobile applications for self-research and use are filed according to administrative affiliation.

Chapter V Supervision and Management

Article 22: The public and service information of the providers and users is published for public inquiry. At the same time, a complaint reporting channel was established in the public service system to accept complaints from the public.

Article 23: The Ministry of Education shall inspect the registration of educational mobile applications in various places and regularly report the progress of the filing of educational mobile applications. At the same time, the education mobile application filing situation is included in the relevant assessments such as the cyber security responsibility system. Interviews and notifications will be given to education administrative departments and schools whose filing work is not in place.

Article 24: Educational mobile applications that violate laws and regulations or violate the requirements of the Opinions and are not rectified in a timely manner will be included in the blacklist of educational mobile application providers, notified to the education system, and filed with the educational mobile applications. The involved units shall not submit further filing applications within six months.

Chapter VI Supplementary Provisions

Article 25: The right to interpret these measures belongs to the Ministry of Education.

Article 26: Each provincial education administrative department may formulate implementation rules for the filing of education mobile applications in the region according to these measures.

Article 27: These Measures shall be implemented as of the date of promulgation.