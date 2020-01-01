Personal Information Security Specification for China
Release Date: 11-30-2017
Source: General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine of the People’s Republic of China, Standardization Administration of the People’s Republic of China
Scope and Summary:
This standard specifies the collection, storage, use, share, transfer, and other principles of public disclosure of personal information security requirements and processing activities to be followed in China.
This standard applies to all types of organizations to regulate personal data processing activities, but also to the competent regulatory authorities, third-party assessment agencies and other organizations of personal information processing activities supervision, management and evaluation.