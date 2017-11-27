Notice of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Regulating the Use of Domain Names in Providing Internet-based Information Services

We help you comply with local laws, license and protect your IP, and modify your app or game for China.
AppInChina Pay is the best way to integrate WeChat Pay & AliPay in-app payments into your game or app.
Launch your app or game on China's Apple App Store and the top 15 Android app stores in China.
Half of China plays mobile games. We will get them playing yours by taking care of every step - from distribution to promotion to monetization.
We provide custom UA services for the Chinese market with analytics, ASO and CPD campaigns.
We can test your app or game for dependencies and provide SDKs and cloud services that work in China.
With our local hosting service, you can comply with Chinese law and provide the best user experience.
We will bring your company, product, and service into full compliance with Chinese law.
Accept WeChat Pay and Alipay and manage them in English on your client backend, with API support. We also pay all Chinese taxes on your behalf.
We offer solutions for eCommerce, Software as a Service (SaaS), WeChat Mini Programs, and more.
Read and subscribe to our blog to catch up on the latest industry trends and news from China.
Research English translations of official government policies and communication on the mobile apps and games market.
A wealth of data on the China app and games market, in easy to digest visual format.
Search all the game license approvals in China in English with this handy tool, updated monthly.
Is your website available to Chinese users? Enter your URL to test your site’s availability in Mainland China and find out.
Updated quarterly, the AppInChina App Store Index is the market-leading index of China's largest Android app stores.
Updated quarterly, the AppInChina Game Store Index ranks the most popular Android game stores on the Chinese market.
The AppInChina App Index ranks the best-performing Android app in the Chinese market.
The AppInChina Mobile Games Index tracks the top 20 mobile games in China across all platforms (iOS and Android).
Updated quarterly, the AppInChina Mobile Device Index ranks the top 20 most popular mobile device brands in China today.
Meet the team and learn why we are the most trusted company for foreign app distribution and marketing in Mainland China.
We are proud to count the world's most respected companies and brands among our clients. Read some stories of their successful launches in China.
Major news outlets regularly cite AppInChina for the most current data and insights into trends regarding the Chinese mobile app market.
Ready to plunge into the rewarding environment of a fast-growing company? See what we have to offer here in the heart of China.
Effective Date: 01/01/2018
Source: Cyberspace Administration of China
Original Title: 工业和信息化部关于规范互联网信息服务使用域名的通知
Gong Xin Bu Xin Guan [2017] No.264
All entities concerned,
In order to implement the requirements set forth in the Anti-Terrorism Law of the People’s Republic of China, the Cybersecurity Law of the People’s Republic of China, the Administrative Measures on Internet-based Information Services, the Administrative Measures on Internet Domain Names and other relevant laws, regulations and rules, and to further regulate the use of domain names in providing Internet-based information services, relevant matters are hereby notified as follows:
I. The domain name used by an Internet-based information service provider in providing Internet-based information services shall be registered and owned by such provider in accordance with the law.
(1) If the Internet-based information service provider is an individual, the domain name registrant shall be the individual himself/herself.
(2) If the Internet-based information service provider is an entity, the domain name registrant shall be the entity (or any of the entity’s shareholders), or the entity’s principal or senior manager.
II. Internet access service providers shall, according to the requirements set forth in the Anti-Terrorism Law of the People’s Republic of China and the Cybersecurity Law of the People’s Republic of China, check the identities of Internet-based information service providers. For those who fail to provide their real identity information, Internet access service providers shall not provide access services.
III. The registration authority and registration service agencies for domain names shall, according to the Administrative Measures on Internet Domain Names and the requirements of the telecommunications authorities, develop a corresponding information management system, and connect the said system with the MIIT’s “information record-filing management system for ICP/IP addresses and domain names” (hereinafter referred to as the “Record-filing System”), so as to submit the information relating to the registration of domain names.
IV. The registration authority and registration service agencies for domain names shall further strengthen the registration of domain names with real identity information, and shall not provide resolution services for any domain name without real identity information.
V. When providing access services for an Internet-based information service provider, the Internet access service provider concerned shall check the real identity information of the domain name registrant via the Record-filing System, and shall not provide access services if the Internet-based information service provider fails to provide real identity information or the identity information provided is inaccurate or incomplete, with the exception of domain names that have been filed for record with the Record-filing System prior to the effectiveness of this Notice.
Internet access service providers shall, via the Record-filing System, regularly check the use of domain names by Internet-based information service providers, and shall, in the case that a domain name doesn’t exist or is expired or has no real identity information, cease the provision of access services for the Internet-based information service provider concerned.
VI. Telecommunications authorities shall urge Internet access service providers, the domain name registration authority and domain name registration service agencies to carry out their businesses according to the above requirements, deal with various illegalities and irregularities in accordance with the law, include the handling results into the corporate credit records, and disclose the same to the public.
VII. This Notice comes into effect on 1 January 2018.
Send us a message with your questions. We'll put together a custom plan tailored to your needs.
北京市朝阳区建国门外大街一号国贸大厦B座三层东翼
East Wing, F3, China World Tower B, No.1 Jianguomenwai Avenue. Chaoyang, Beijing, China
Keep up to date with the latest industry news. No spam.