Hosting Services

AppInChina's China-side hosting solution secures your app and game data on servers physically on Chinese soil, providing an easy way to comply with local laws.
China Cybersecurity Law requires personally identifiable information (PII) and important data of the critical information infrastructure (CII) operator to be stored domestically.
Our local hosting solution ensures that you are in full compliance with Chinese law and are able to provide a fast experience to Chinese users with no lag or downtime.
Learn your various options for cloud hosting in China, and how we can help your developers integrate the solution that is right for you.
Though Chinese data law is changing constantly, our Beijing-based team always stays on top of the current rules & regulations so you don't have to.
