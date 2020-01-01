Integration Services

The Great Firewall of China is not insurmountable. Our team knows the best way to get your app or game working just as well in China as it does everywhere else.
Because many common Google Services are blocked in China, some SDKs and other dependencies within your app or game may not function properly on the Mainland.
Never fear: We will find alternatives for your developers, and test your app relentlessly to ensure you can reach all users with no issues and maximum speed.
Upload your Android APK or iOS app through the client dashboard and we will scan it for issues preventing your app or game from working in China.
As you localize and fine tune your app or game for the Chinese market, our team will conduct on-site usability tests for real user feedback.
Sign up for a free account on our dashboard or send us a message with your questions. We'll put together a custom plan tailored to your needs.