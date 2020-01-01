Monetization Services

AppInChina provides a convenient one-stop solution for monetizing your app or game quickly, with expert guidance on in-app payments and in-app advertising.
Your current in-app payments solutions won't work in China. Credit/debit cards are not common, and neither are services like PayPal, Square, Google Pay, or Apple Pay.
Enter AppInChina Pay: Your seamless solution for accepting and managing WeChat Pay and Alipay in a single integration. Prefer ad-supported revenues instead? We do that too.
Accept WeChat Pay and Alipay and manage them in English on your client backend, with API support. We also pay all Chinese taxes on your behalf.
We help you install the best ad networks for China so you can generate revenue from ads targeted specifically to Chinese consumers.
Sign up for a free account on our dashboard or send us a message with your questions. We'll put together a custom plan tailored to your needs.