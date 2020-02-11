The AppInChina Mobile Game Index

The AppInChina Mobile Games Index tracks the top 20 mobile games in China across all platforms (iOS and Android).

Last Updated: February 11th, 2020

Ranking

1

logoKing of Glory
MAU144,548,000

Chinese Name: 王者荣耀

Game Type: MOBA (Mutiplayer Online Battle Arena)

Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co., Ltd.

Ranking

2

logoPeace elite
MAU103,504,000

Chinese Name: 和平精英

Game Type: FPS (First Person Shooter)

Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co., Ltd.

Ranking

3

logoHappy fun
MAU102,861,000

Chinese Name: 开心消消乐

Game Type: Casual

Publisher: Element Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

Ranking

4

logoHappy Landlord (Tencent)
MAU70,003,000

Chinese Name: 欢乐斗地主（腾讯）

Game Type: TAB (table game)

Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co., Ltd.

Ranking

5

logoMini world
MAU53,316,000

Chinese Name: 迷你世界

Game Type: Simulation

Publisher: Shenzhen Mini Play Technology Co., Ltd.

Ranking

6

logoCross the line of fire
MAU48,241,000

Chinese Name: 穿越火线

Game Type: FPS (First Person Shooter)

Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co., Ltd.

Ranking

7

logoSnake Fight
MAU41,801,000

Chinese Name: 贪吃蛇大作战

Game Type: Casual

Publisher: Wuhan Weipai Network Technology Co., Ltd.

Ranking

8

logoQQ Speed Car Games
MAU29,950,000

Chinese Name: QQ飞车手游

Game Type: Racing

Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co., Ltd.

Ranking

9

logoComplete works of Tencent Happy Mahjong
MAU29,811,000

Chinese Name: 腾讯欢乐麻将全集

Game Type: TAB (table game)

Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co., Ltd.

Ranking

10

logoParkour tom cat
MAU29,711,000

Chinese Name: 跑酷汤姆猫

Game Type: Racing

Publisher: Tianjin Duoku Zitong Technology Co., Ltd.

Ranking

11

logoMinecraft
MAU28,824,000

Chinese Name: 我的世界

Game Type: Simulation

Publisher: Shanghai Wangzhiyiwu World Network Technology Co., Ltd.

Ranking

12

logoBall fight
MAU25,822,000

Chinese Name: 球球大作战

Game Type: Casual

Publisher: Giant Mobile Technology Co., Ltd.

Ranking

13

logoJJ Landlord
MAU24,934,000

Chinese Name: JJ斗地主

Game Type: TAB (table game)

Publisher: Sports World (Beijing) Network Technology Co., Ltd.

Ranking

14

logoVital Knight
MAU20,875,000

Chinese Name: 元气骑士

Game Type: Action/Platformer

Publisher: Guangzhou 4399 Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Ranking

15

logoSubway Parkour (World Tour)
MAU20,248,000

Chinese Name: 地铁跑酷（世界环游）

Game Type: Racing

Publisher: Shenzhen Dreamland Technology Co., Ltd.

Ranking

16

logoSausage party
MAU18,264,000

Chinese Name: 香肠派对

Game Type: FPS (First Person Shooter)

Publisher: Xiamen really interesting Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Ranking

17

logoSunny Pig Farm
MAU17,642,000

Chinese Name: 阳光养猪场

Game Type: Simulation

Ranking

18

logoBingo Consumer Fun: Consumer Can Open Store
MAU17,235,000

Chinese Name: 宾果消消乐：消消能开店

Game Type: Casual

Publisher: Beijing Lemon Weiqu Technology Co., Ltd.

Ranking

19

logopp play
MAU15,527,000

Chinese Name: pp玩

Game Type: Tower Defense

Publisher: Topway Information System Co., Ltd.

Ranking

20

logoMy tom cat
MAU15,523,000

Chinese Name: 我的汤姆猫

Game Type: Simulation

Publisher: Hangzhou Zhexin Information Technology Co., Ltd.

