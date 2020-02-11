The AppInChina Mobile Game Index

The AppInChina Mobile Games Index tracks the top 20 mobile games in China across all platforms (iOS and Android).
Last Updated: February 11th, 2020
|Ranking
|Game
|MAU
|Ranking
1
King of Glory
|MAU144,548,000
Chinese Name: 王者荣耀
Game Type: MOBA (Mutiplayer Online Battle Arena)
Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co., Ltd.
|Ranking
2
Peace elite
|MAU103,504,000
Chinese Name: 和平精英
Game Type: FPS (First Person Shooter)
Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co., Ltd.
|Ranking
3
Happy fun
|MAU102,861,000
Chinese Name: 开心消消乐
Game Type: Casual
Publisher: Element Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.
|Ranking
4
Happy Landlord (Tencent)
|MAU70,003,000
Chinese Name: 欢乐斗地主（腾讯）
Game Type: TAB (table game)
Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co., Ltd.
|Ranking
5
Mini world
|MAU53,316,000
Chinese Name: 迷你世界
Game Type: Simulation
Publisher: Shenzhen Mini Play Technology Co., Ltd.
|Ranking
6
Cross the line of fire
|MAU48,241,000
Chinese Name: 穿越火线
Game Type: FPS (First Person Shooter)
Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co., Ltd.
|Ranking
7
Snake Fight
|MAU41,801,000
Chinese Name: 贪吃蛇大作战
Game Type: Casual
Publisher: Wuhan Weipai Network Technology Co., Ltd.
|Ranking
8
QQ Speed Car Games
|MAU29,950,000
Chinese Name: QQ飞车手游
Game Type: Racing
Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co., Ltd.
|Ranking
9
Complete works of Tencent Happy Mahjong
|MAU29,811,000
Chinese Name: 腾讯欢乐麻将全集
Game Type: TAB (table game)
Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co., Ltd.
|Ranking
10
Parkour tom cat
|MAU29,711,000
Chinese Name: 跑酷汤姆猫
Game Type: Racing
Publisher: Tianjin Duoku Zitong Technology Co., Ltd.
|Ranking
11
Minecraft
|MAU28,824,000
Chinese Name: 我的世界
Game Type: Simulation
Publisher: Shanghai Wangzhiyiwu World Network Technology Co., Ltd.
|Ranking
12
Ball fight
|MAU25,822,000
Chinese Name: 球球大作战
Game Type: Casual
Publisher: Giant Mobile Technology Co., Ltd.
|Ranking
13
JJ Landlord
|MAU24,934,000
Chinese Name: JJ斗地主
Game Type: TAB (table game)
Publisher: Sports World (Beijing) Network Technology Co., Ltd.
|Ranking
14
Vital Knight
|MAU20,875,000
Chinese Name: 元气骑士
Game Type: Action/Platformer
|Ranking
15
Subway Parkour (World Tour)
|MAU20,248,000
Chinese Name: 地铁跑酷（世界环游）
Game Type: Racing
Publisher: Shenzhen Dreamland Technology Co., Ltd.
|Ranking
16
Sausage party
|MAU18,264,000
Chinese Name: 香肠派对
Game Type: FPS (First Person Shooter)
Publisher: Xiamen really interesting Information Technology Co., Ltd.
|Ranking
17
Sunny Pig Farm
|MAU17,642,000
Chinese Name: 阳光养猪场
Game Type: Simulation
|Ranking
18
Bingo Consumer Fun: Consumer Can Open Store
|MAU17,235,000
Chinese Name: 宾果消消乐：消消能开店
Game Type: Casual
Publisher: Beijing Lemon Weiqu Technology Co., Ltd.
|Ranking
19
pp play
|MAU15,527,000
Chinese Name: pp玩
Game Type: Tower Defense
Publisher: Topway Information System Co., Ltd.
|Ranking
20
My tom cat
|MAU15,523,000
Chinese Name: 我的汤姆猫
Game Type: Simulation
