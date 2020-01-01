Compliance for China

Keep your business compliant with Chinese law with the required licenses, certifications, copyright certificates and other documents for your app or game.

Large Icon
Section Image

Following the law doesn't need to be difficult.

App and game publishers in China must adhere to a set of laws and regulations that can seem opaque and confusing to foreign developers and companies. AppInChina simplifies and demystifies this process for our clients.

The Chinese government has outlined six obligations that app and game creators must follow, in addition to the following licensing requirements.

  • icon

    App Compliance

    Mobile apps or online apps in China require special certifications to be distributed on Chinese app stores (the only authorized way for distributing apps). These may include:

    • • Software Copyright Certificate (SCC)
    • • Standard Internet Content Provider (ICP) License
    • • SP License (for SMS functionality)
    • • B24 or B25 SP License (for social functionality)
    • • "Network Performance" ICP option (for video)

    AppInChina can analyze your app, determine which licenses are needed, and apply on your behalf. See further on this page for other licenses that may be required for apps in specialized categories, such as video conferencing and educational apps.

  • icon

    Game Compliance

    Whether you have a mobile, console, or online game, most of the certifications and licenses you need to publish and distribute in China are the same, and will depend on whether your game is monetized:

    • • Chinese entity
    • • Software Copyright Certificate (SCC)
    • • Game License ISBN
    • • Operational Record
    • • Commercial ICP

    Licensing your game for sale in China is a long, involved process (particularly for games with in-app payments) that can take at least 6 months. Let AppInChina get your game to market as smoothly as possible, without dead-ends and needless hassle.

    For more info about publishing your game in China, check out our guide.

  • icon

    Educational Compliance

    Education is highly regulated in China, and educational apps generally require these additional licenses:

    • • Publication Business License (for digital books)
    • • "Internet Culture" ICP License
    • • Grade Filing (if app is for school students)

    If you are targeting schools, note that schools in China are required to report to the educational bureau which apps they are using for education.

  • icon

    Video Conferencing / Video Chat

    Apps that include video conferencing or video chat require a B22 Telecom Value Added license.

  • icon

    Shopping / e-Commerce Platforms

    Whether your shopping / e-commerce platform is an app or a website, you will need these licenses:

    • • Commercial ICP License
    • • B21 Business License (for multi-brand platforms)

    AppInChina provides a host of services for launching a successful e-commerce platform in China.

World

CLIENTS WE HAVE WORKED WITH

Chess.com

Chess.com

Duolingo

Duolingo

Uber

Uber

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Outlook

Speedtest

Speedtest

Get started with AppInChina today.

Sign up for a free account on our dashboard or send us a message with your questions. We'll put together a custom plan tailored to your needs.

Dashboard