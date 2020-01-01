Use AppInChina Pay to accept payments in Mainland China, and manage your China-side business online from anywhere in the world.Get Started
Our platform brings together everything that’s required to deploy and manage your apps, games, and online services in China.
AppInChina Pay powers your mobile payments, in-app purchases, in-game payments, online retail and SaaS platforms using our integrated system.
We help you comply with local laws, license and protect your IP, and modify your app or game for China.
AppInChina Pay is the best way to integrate WeChat Pay & AliPay in-app payments into your game or app.
Half of China plays mobile games. We will get them playing yours by taking care of every step - from distribution to promotion to monetization.
We offer solutions for eCommerce, Software as a Service (SaaS), WeChat Mini Programs, and more.
We provide custom UA services for the Chinese market with analytics, ASO and CPD campaigns.
We can test your app or game for dependencies and provide SDKs and cloud services that work in China.
With our local hosting service, you can comply with Chinese law and provide the best user experience.
Our SDKs and APIs are easy-to-use so your developers don't need to spend months stitching together disparate systems for Alipay and WeChat Pay, or integrating their functionality.
WeChat Pay and Alipay are kings of mobile payment in Mainland China. AppInChina Pay opens these Chinese payment systems up to you, seamlessly bridging the gap between currencies and your current financial management and tracking systems.
Unlike WeChat Pay and Alipay's standard backends, AppInChina Pay brings it all together in one consolidated English-language interface.
Export your data to your own financial software. Track all transactions through our robust analytics and metrics tools.
We listen to our users to release new features and improvements as needed to ensure you maintain compliance, compatibility, and usability, according to your needs.
Our systems operate with 99.9%+ uptime and are highly scalable and redundant. AppInChina Pay is certified to the highest compliance standards.
When you need help, our international, English- speaking support team is just a phone call or message away.
Import all data into your current financial software packages. Or use our APIs to fully integrate the live data into your system.
"The whole team has been really helpful. Besides the app distribution service, we also benefited a lot from AppInChina's market insights. Those insights helped us better plan out our marketing strategy and succeed in the market"
Sign up for a free account on our dashboard or send us a message with your questions. We'll put together a custom plan tailored to your needs.