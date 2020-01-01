Payments
Use AppInChina Pay to accept payments in Mainland China, and manage your China-side business online from anywhere in the world.

Payments Platforms

Fully Integrated, Unified Platform

Our platform brings together everything that’s required to deploy and manage your apps, games, and online services in China.

AppInChina Pay powers your mobile payments, in-app purchases, in-game payments, online retail and SaaS platforms using our integrated system.

Localization

We help you comply with local laws, license and protect your IP, and modify your app or game for China.

Monetization

AppInChina Pay is the best way to integrate WeChat Pay & AliPay in-app payments into your game or app.

Game Publishing

Half of China plays mobile games. We will get them playing yours by taking care of every step - from distribution to promotion to monetization.

Other Services

We offer solutions for eCommerce, Software as a Service (SaaS), WeChat Mini Programs, and more.

User Acquisition

We provide custom UA services for the Chinese market with analytics, ASO and CPD campaigns.

Compliance

We will bring your company, product, and service into full compliance with Chinese law.

Integration

We can test your app or game for dependencies and provide SDKs and cloud services that work in China.

Hosting

With our local hosting service, you can comply with Chinese law and provide the best user experience.

Distribution

Launch your app or game on China's Apple App Store and the top 15 Android app stores in China.

Designed for Developers

Our SDKs and APIs are easy-to-use so your developers don’t need to spend months stitching together disparate systems for Alipay and WeChat Pay, or integrating their functionality.

A Mobile-First Approach To Payments

WeChat Pay and Alipay are kings of mobile payment in Mainland China. AppInChina Pay opens these Chinese payment systems up to you, seamlessly bridging the gap between currencies and your current financial management and tracking systems.

Consolidated Financial Management

Unlike WeChat Pay and Alipay's standard backends, AppInChina Pay brings it all together in one consolidated English-language interface.

Export your data to your own financial software. Track all transactions through our robust analytics and metrics tools.

AppInChina Pay: Trusted payments platform for China

Ongoing Improvements

We listen to our users to release new features and improvements as needed to ensure you maintain compliance, compatibility, and usability, according to your needs.

Reliable

Our systems operate with 99.9%+ uptime and are highly scalable and redundant. AppInChina Pay is certified to the highest compliance standards.

Full English Support

When you need help, our international, English- speaking support team is just a phone call or message away.

One-Click Data Export

Import all data into your current financial software packages. Or use our APIs to fully integrate the live data into your system.

"The whole team has been really helpful. Besides the app distribution service, we also benefited a lot from AppInChina's market insights. Those insights helped us better plan out our marketing strategy and succeed in the market"

Chenxi SheChina Country Manager at Busuu

Get started with AppInChina today.

Sign up for a free account on our dashboard or send us a message with your questions. We'll put together a custom plan tailored to your needs.

