Release date: 2019-11-06

Source: Information and Communications Administration

Recently, some APPs have violated users’ rights and interests by collecting personal information, making excessive claims, and frequently harassing users. In accordance with the 2019 information and communication industry line construction and rectification work arrangements, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will carry out a special rectification action on APPs’ infringement of users’ rights and interests in the field of information and communication. On November 4, the Information and Communications Administration of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology held a rectification work initiation meeting. Thirteen news media, 22 APP service providers and APP distribution service providers, China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, Internet Association, and Telecommunications User Committee delegates attended the meeting.

This special rectification action is targeted at two types of subjects: APP service providers and APP distribution service providers. The focus is on rectifying the collection of user personal information in violation of regulations, the use of user personal information in violation of regulations, unreasonably requesting user permissions, and setting obstacles for user account logout. There are 8 categories of outstanding issues. The rectification work is divided into three stages: self-inspection and self-correction, supervision and inspection, and result disposal by the enterprise, and the time is 2 months.

Carrying out the special APP rectification is the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology’s implementation of the people-centered development thinking, focusing on the positive actions of the people in the information and communications field to reflect strong issues; it is the first four ministries and commissions to carry out APP illegal collection and use of personal information special governance actions Consolidation and deepening of results; it is an innovative supervision method that promotes beneficial attempts to form a comprehensive supervision system of government management, social collaboration, public participation, media supervision, industry self-regulation, and technological support.

Users and relevant media are welcome to pay attention and support this special rectification action, jointly build a clean and healthy network environment, and promote the healthy and orderly development of the mobile Internet.