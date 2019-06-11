Release Date: 11-06-2019

Source: Xinhua News Agency, Beijing

Six measures proposed in the notice on preventing minors from addiction to online games.

The State Administration of Press and Publication recently issued “Notice on Preventing Minors From Addiction To Online Games” (hereinafter referred to as “the notice”)

The notice put forward six measures:

1. Implement a real name registration system for online game accounts.

Therefore, the notice requires strict real name registration. All online game users need to use effective identity information to register their game accounts.

2: Strictly control the time period of minors using online games.

It is stipulated that no game service shall be provided for minors from 22:00 to 8:00 every day; no more than 3 hours for legal holidays; and no more than 1.5 hours for other days.

3: Standardizing the provision of paid services to minors

It is stipulated that online game enterprises shall not provide game payment services for users under the age of 8.

For game payment services provided by the same online game enterprise:

The single recharging amount of the minor users over 8 and under 16 shall not exceed 50 yuan, and the monthly recharging amount shall not exceed 200 yuan..

Minors over 16: The single recharge amount shall not exceed 100 yuan and the monthly recharge amount shall not exceed 400 yuan.

4: Strengthen industry supervision

5: Explore the implementation of the age verification system.

6: Actively guide parents, schools, and other social forces to fulfill the responsibility of minors’ guardianship and protection, and help minors establish correct consumption concepts and behavior habits of online games.