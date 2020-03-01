Source: Guidelines for Data Cross Border Transfer Security Assessment

This Standard specifies the data cross-border transfer security assessment process, assessment points assessment methods and other content for network operators to conduct a security assessment of personal information and data cross-border transfer procedures using these guidelines. If safety problems and risks are found, measures shall be taken immediately to prevent personal information cross-border transfer that offends the legitimate interests of the people, to prevent important data cross-border storage without the national safety assessment and approval of the appropriate authority.

This is helpful for app and game developers to make sure they are complying with the government guidelines regarding the transmission of data in and out of China. In general, personally identifiable information (PII) and any data generated by the app must remain on servers within the country, and cannot be transmitted out of the country to other servers without express approval.

Download the English-translated document (PDF)