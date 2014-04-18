Release Date: 04-29-2014

Source: SAPPRFT Government Website

Note: This is not the most current or complete list of requirements for overseas copyright holders to submit their game for public approval. It is included here for historical purposes and reference. – AppInChina

Xinguang Office Letter [2014] No. 111

Relevant provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities:

In order to further improve the review and approval of publishing Internet game works and electronic game publications authorized by overseas copyright holders, to avoid delays in acceptance and review due to lack of application materials and incomplete content, to improve the efficiency of acceptance and approval work, and to effectively maintain the applicant unit in accordance with the principles of streamlining materials and reducing processes, the General Administration of the People’s Republic of China has reorganized the requirements of the original application materials, adjusted the description of the application materials (see Attachment 1, Annex 2), published the Application for Authorization of Internet Game Works by Overseas Copyright Owners Attachment 3), and the “Application for Authorizing Electronic Game Publications Authorized by Overseas Copyright Owners” (Annex 4).

Provincial press and publication administrative departments should pay attention to the following issues when submitting relevant application materials:

1. Publishing Internet game works and electronic game publications authorized by overseas copyright holders: The review documents of the provincial press and publication administrative department shall indicate the publishing number, operating (distribution) number, and copyright number of the game.

2. Provincial press and publication administration departments must seriously check all relevant materials submitted by applicants to be sure:

1. The “Application for Authorization of Internet Game Works Authorized by Overseas Copyright Owners” or “Application for Authorization of Electronic Publications Authorized by Overseas Copyright Owners” should be detailed and complete;

2. The written application materials shall be complete and bound or arranged in order according to the material catalogue order;

3. The CD-ROM of the electronic document should be readable and the content should be complete;

4．The Internet game installation client and the overseas copyright owner’s authorized electronic publication CD-ROM should be able to be installed and used normally; the Internet game website or server should be able to log in and connect normally; the test account should be functional; and the relevant function settings should be fully enabled.

3. After the provincial press and publication administrative department has completed the review materials, it will, in principle, issue an audit opinion within 5 working days.

The material requirements and related forms will be uploaded to the website of the General Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television (www.gapp.gov.cn) in the near future.

As of June 1, 2014, the General Administration will handle the acceptance procedures and approval matters in accordance with the above requirements.

Hereby notified.

General Office of State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television

April 18, 2014

annex:

1. GAPP33B publishes the application materials for approval of Internet game works authorized by overseas copyright holders.doc

2. GAPP33A publishes the application materials for approval of electronic game publications authorized by overseas copyright holders.doc

3. Publish an application for authorizing Internet game works by overseas copyright holders.doc

4. Publish an application for authorizing an electronic game publication by an overseas copyright owner.doc