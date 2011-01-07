Release Date: 07-01-2011

Source: SAPPRFT Website

New Outbound 〔2011〕 No. 10

Provinces (autonomous regions, municipalities) Press and Publication Bureau, Civilization Office, Education Department (Education Committee), Public Security Department (Bureau), Communications Administration, Youth League Committee, Women’s Federation, Working Committee on Care for the Next Generation, and various online game operating companies:



On April 2007, eight ministries and commissions, including the General Administration of Press and Publication, the Central Civilization Office, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Information Industry, the Communist Youth League Central Committee, the All-China Women’s Federation, and the China Care for the Next Generation Working Committee, jointly issued the “Notice on protecting the physical and mental health of minors and implementing the online game anti-addiction system” (hereinafter referred to as “Notice of Addiction Prevention”). Since the “Notice of Addiction Prevention” was issued, with the joint efforts of relevant departments, all sectors of society and national online game operation companies, the implementation of the online game anti addiction system has achieved remarkable results.

Online game operation companies have the responsibility to protect the physical and mental health of minors. Awareness has increased significantly, and various safeguard measures have gradually been put into place. The approval process of online games has set the anti-addiction system as a necessary condition for pre-approval, which has effectively promoted the implementation of anti-addiction measures throughout the industry. The independent monitoring mechanism has been continuously improved, which has strengthened the effective supervision of the implementation of the online game anti-addiction system of operating enterprises, and the timely investigation and punishment of violations. The use of online games by minors has been controlled to a certain extent, and the state of addicted to online games has clearly improved.



In order to further implement the requirements of the “Notice of Addiction Prevention”, effectively protect the physical and mental health of minors, and promote the implementation of the online game prevention addiction system to achieve greater results, the implementation of real-name verification of addiction prevention is a vital and necessary step. It is beneficial to prevent minors from misappropriating or using false adult identity information, and circumventing the restrictions of the online game anti-addiction system.

Upon approval, the National Citizen Identification Number Inquiry Service Center (hereinafter referred to as the “identity inquiry center”) affiliated to the Ministry of Public Security is responsible for the nationwide online game anti-addiction real-name verification work. After full consultation with online game operation companies, and extensively soliciting opinions, we formulated the “Online Game Anti-Addiction Real Name Verification Process” and completed the software development of the online game anti-addiction real name verification system. At present, the conditions for implementing online game anti-addiction real-name verification have matured, and various preparations are basically in place. After research, it was decided to start the online game anti-addiction real-name verification work nationwide. The relevant requirements are notified as follows:



1. Attach great importance to the real-name verification of anti-addiction of online games. Relevant departments, related institutions and online game operating companies throughout the country should regard the implementation of real-name verification of online games as an important task to effectively fulfill the social responsibility of protecting the physical and mental health of minors, and pay close attention to all online games used online (excluding mobile online games) anti-addiction real-name verification work.

2. “Identity Inquiry Center” is responsible for the verification of real names of online games in China. In order to ensure that the verification work is carried out in an orderly and compliant manner, the “identity query center” should explain the specific requirements for real-name verification to online game operation companies, and verify the identity submitted by online game operation companies in a timely and effective manner in accordance with the “Online Game Anti-Addiction Real Name Verification Process” Information, and feedback verification results.

3. The online game operation enterprise shall, in accordance with the requirements, make every effort to do the relevant work of real-name verification of the anti-addiction of online games. First, we must earnestly perform the identification of online game user registration information that the company should undertake; second, timely report user identity information that needs to be verified according to the process; again, strictly verify that the real name verification is the user who provided false identity information Incorporate anti-addiction system for online games.



4. Further strengthen the monitoring of the implementation of the online game anti-addiction system of operating enterprises. In addition to supervising and testing the operating company’s development and implementation of the online game anti-addiction system in accordance with the online game anti-addiction system standards, it is also necessary to closely track the implementation of real-name verification and other implementation work to improve the frequency and quality of detection. All online game operating companies must strictly develop and deploy in accordance with the “Development Standards for Online Game Anti-Addiction System” and “Real-name Authentication Scheme for Online Game Anti-Addiction System”. They must not arbitrarily change the implementation method, expand or reduce the system function authority, etc. Investigate in accordance with relevant laws and regulations, and suspend its online game publishing operations and related Internet access services until its relevant licenses are cancelled.



5. A clear division of labor, strong cooperation, and active promotion of the implementation of real-name verification and other online game anti-addiction systems. The press and publication administration department is responsible for coordinating the implementation of the online game anti-addiction system; taking the online game review and approval process seriously, and insisting on the setting of the online game anti-addiction system as a prerequisite for pre-approval; continuing the monitoring of the online game anti-addiction system, especially urging the operating companies to earnestly carry out real-name verification work, and investigate and deal with online game operating companies with substandard problems.

The Civilization Office should incorporate the implementation of online game anti-addiction systems such as real-name verification into the work of purifying the social and cultural environment, and actively coordinate the relevant news units to do a good job of propaganda and guidance. The public security department is responsible for supervising and guiding the “identity inquiry center”, requiring the “identity inquiry center” to enhance its sense of responsibility, make careful arrangements, and carry out real-name verification in accordance with laws, regulations, and quality and quantity. The communication management department shall assist relevant departments to do a good job in the management of related websites.

Education, Youth League Committee, Women’s Federation, Care for the Next Generation Working Committee and other departments should increase the publicity of the online game anti-addiction system, continue to play the role of the “five old” Internet cafes as a voluntary supervisor, and cooperate with the implementation of online game anti-addiction systems such as real-name verification. Work, actively guide and educate minors to use online games scientifically, and develop a civilized and healthy online habit.



The real-name verification of online game anti-addiction has begun since the date of this notice. The trial period is September 30, 2011, and it will be implemented on October 1, 2011.

Ministry of Education, Central Civilization Office of the General Administration of Press and Publication

Communist Youth League Central Committee, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Ministry of Public Security

All-China Women’s Federation Committee On Caring For The Next Generation



July 1st, 2011