APP notification on infringement of user rights (first batch)

Release date: 12-19-2019

According to the requirements of the “Notice of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on the Implementation of the Special Rectification Work on APPs Infringing on the Rights and Interests of Users”, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has steadily advanced the special rectification action on APPs infringing on the rights and interests of users. The special action has received widespread attention from society and the high attention of related companies, and has achieved positive results in strengthening the protection of personal information of users.

A total of more than 8,000 APPs completed correction during the self-inspection and self-correction phase. During the supervision and inspection phase, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology organized a third-party inspection agency to inspect the major application store APPs, and supervised and corrected more than 100 enterprises that had problems.

As of now, there are still 41 types of APPs that have problems such as illegal collection and use of user personal information, unreasonable requests for user permissions, and obstacles to user account logout (see the attachment for details) that have not completed rectification. The above-mentioned APPs should complete the rectification and implementation work before December 31. If the rectification is overdue, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will organize relevant disposal work in accordance with laws and regulations.

