June 28, 2016

Source: China Netcom

The State Internet Information Office issued the “Regulations on the Management of Mobile Internet Application Information Services” (hereinafter referred to as the “Regulations”) on June 28. A person in charge of the State Internet Information Office stated that the introduction of the Regulations aims to strengthen the standardized management of mobile Internet application (APP) information services, promote the healthy and orderly development of the industry, and protect the legitimate rights and interests of citizens, legal persons and other organizations.

The relevant person in charge of the State Internet Information Office introduced that applications have become the main carrier of mobile Internet information services and played an important role in providing people’s livelihood services and promoting economic and social development. At the same time, a small number of applications are used by criminals to spread violent terror, obscene pornography and rumors, and other illegal and illegal information, and some of them also steal privacy, malicious deductions, deceive fraud and other behaviors that harm the legitimate rights and interests of users.

The “Provisions” clearly states that mobile Internet application providers should strictly implement their responsibility for information security management, establish and improve user information security protection mechanisms, guarantee users’ right to know and choose during installation or use, and respect and protect intellectual property rights.

The Regulations require that mobile Internet application providers and Internet application store service providers must not use applications to engage in activities prohibited by laws and regulations, such as endangering national security, disrupting social order, or infringing on the legal rights and interests of others, and must not use applications to make, copy, Publish and disseminate information content prohibited by laws and regulations. At the same time, the “Regulations” encourage party and government agencies at all levels, enterprises, institutions and people’s organizations to actively use applications to promote open government affairs, provide public services, and promote economic and social development.

The relevant person in charge of the State Internet Information Office emphasized that mobile Internet application providers and Internet application store service providers should effectively fulfill their management responsibilities, actively assume social responsibilities, consciously accept public supervision, and provide safe, high-quality, convenient, and practical information to Internet users. service.

Relevant person in charge of the State Internet Information Office answered reporters’ questions on the “Regulations on the Management of Mobile Internet Application Information Services”

The State Internet Information Office issued the “Regulations on the Management of Mobile Internet Application Information Services” (hereinafter referred to as the “Regulations”) on June 28. The relevant person in charge of the National Internet Information Office accepted an interview and answered questions from reporters on the relevant issues of the Regulations.

Question: Please tell us the background of the “Provisions”.

Answer: At present, mobile Internet applications (APPs) have become the main carriers of mobile Internet information services, which have played an important role in providing livelihood services and promoting economic and social development. According to incomplete statistics, there are more than 4 million APPs listed in domestic application stores, and the number is still growing rapidly. At the same time, a small number of APPs have also been used by criminals to spread violent terror, obscene pornography and rumors and other illegal and illegal information. Some have also stolen privacy, malicious deductions, deceiving fraud and other acts that damage the legitimate rights and interests of users, and the society has strongly reflected.

On the basis of in-depth research and extensive consultation, the National Internet Information Office has issued the “Regulations for the Management of Information Services on Mobile Internet Applications”, which is to strengthen the standardized management of APP information services based on the purpose of serving the people, facilitating the people, and benefiting the people, and promote the health of the industry. Orderly development.

Q: Netizens report that some applications spread harmful information such as violent terror, obscenity and false rumors, and the competent department should promptly “brighten the sword”. What specific requirements does the “Regulations” have for APP information content management?

A: The Regulations require that mobile Internet application providers and Internet application store service providers must not use mobile Internet applications to engage in activities prohibited by laws and regulations, such as endangering national security, disrupting social order, or infringing on the legal rights and interests of others. Application programs produce, copy, publish, and disseminate information content prohibited by laws and regulations.

To this end, the “Provisions” propose that mobile Internet application providers should strictly implement their responsibility for information security management and perform “six obligations” in accordance with the law:

First, according to the principle of “real-name in the background and voluntary in the front desk”, authenticating the identity information of registered users; second, establishing and improving a user information security protection mechanism; and third, establishing and improving a mechanism for auditing and managing information content to publish information content that violates laws and regulations. Take actions such as warnings, restricting functions, suspending updates, and closing accounts as appropriate; Fourth, protect users ‘right to know and choose according to law; Fifth, respect and protect intellectual property rights, and do not make or publish applications that infringe on others’ intellectual property rights; Sixth, Record user log information and save it for sixty days.

Q: It is understood that some APPs call mobile phone permissions at will, violate user privacy, publish false advertisements, and even conduct malicious chargebacks, scams, and fraud. The user hates this. What specific measures does the Regulations propose?

A: The “Provisions” specifically require the protection of user personal information and legal rights and interests. Mobile Internet application providers should establish and improve user information security protection mechanisms. The collection and use of user personal information should follow the principles of lawfulness, justification and necessity, and expressly collect and use it. The purpose, method and scope of the information, with the consent of the user. The user’s right to know and choose during installation or use shall be guaranteed in accordance with the law. Functions that collect geographical location, read contacts, use cameras, enable recording, etc. shall not be opened without expressly expressing the user ’s consent, and users shall not open services unrelated to the service. Features must not be bundled with unrelated applications.

Q: Nowadays, most users download applications through the application store. What kind of responsibilities do the Regulations specify for such “APP supermarkets”?

Answer: Internet application store service providers should perform “four management responsibilities” with application providers:

The first is to audit the application provider for authenticity, security, legality, etc., and establish a credit management system; the second is to urge the application provider to protect user information, provide complete instructions for the application to obtain and use user information, and provide users with information The third is to urge application providers to publish legal information content, establish and improve a security audit mechanism, and equip professionals with the size of the service; the fourth is to urge application providers to publish legitimate applications, respect and protect the application providers’ Intellectual property.

Q: At present, mobile government is booming. What are the advocacy opinions of the Regulations?

A: The “Provisions” clearly propose that party and government agencies, enterprises, institutions and people’s organizations at all levels are encouraged to actively use mobile Internet applications to promote open government affairs, provide public services, and promote economic and social development.

Q: Some netizens said that when they found bad information or reported bad applications, they often encountered no complaints or reported no results. What are the requirements of the Regulations?

A: The Regulations require that mobile Internet application providers and Internet application store service providers should cooperate with relevant departments in accordance with the supervision and inspection conducted by law, consciously accept social supervision, set up a convenient complaint entry portal, and promptly handle public complaint reports.

If the public is dissatisfied with the processing results or complaints are reported poorly, they can report to the Internet illegal and bad information reporting center (report website: www.12377.cn, report phone: 12377, report email: jubao@12377.cn).

Provisions on the Management of Mobile Internet Application Information Services

The first is to strengthen the management of mobile Internet application (APP) information services, protect the legitimate rights and interests of citizens, legal persons and other organizations, and safeguard national security and public interests. According to the National People’s Congress Standing Committee on Strengthening the Protection of Network Information The Decision and the State Council’s Notice on Authorizing the National Internet Information Office to Take Charge of Internet Information Content Management Work formulated these regulations.

Article 2 Provision of information services through mobile Internet applications within the territory of the People’s Republic of China and engaging in Internet application store services shall comply with these regulations.

The mobile Internet applications mentioned in these Provisions refer to application software that is obtained through pre-installation, downloading, etc. and runs on mobile smart terminals to provide users with information services.

The mobile Internet application provider mentioned in these regulations refers to the owner or operator of mobile Internet applications that provide information services.

The “Internet application store” mentioned in these Provisions refers to a platform that provides application software to browse, search, download, or develop tools and product release services through the Internet.

Article 3 The National Internet Information Office is responsible for the supervision and law enforcement of the information content of mobile Internet applications nationwide. The local Internet information office is responsible for the supervision and law enforcement of the mobile Internet application information content within its administrative area in accordance with its duties.

Article 4 Party and government agencies, enterprises, institutions and people’s organizations at all levels are encouraged to actively use mobile Internet applications to promote open government affairs, provide public services, and promote economic and social development.

Article 5 To provide information services through mobile Internet applications, relevant qualifications required by laws and regulations shall be obtained in accordance with the law. When engaged in Internet application store services, it shall also file a record with the Internet Information Office of the province, autonomous region, or municipality directly under the Central Government within 30 days of its online operation.

Article 6 Mobile Internet application providers and Internet application store service providers shall not use mobile Internet applications to engage in activities prohibited by laws and regulations, such as endangering national security, disrupting social order, or infringing on the legal rights and interests of others, and shall not use mobile Internet applications to make, Copy, publish, and disseminate information content prohibited by laws and regulations.

Article 7 Providers of mobile Internet applications shall strictly implement their responsibility for information security management and perform the following obligations in accordance with the law:

(1) According to the principle of “real-name in the background and voluntary in the front-end”, the registered users shall be authenticated based on their real identity information such as mobile phone numbers.

(2) Establish and improve the user information security protection mechanism. The collection and use of personal information of users shall follow the principles of lawfulness, justification, and necessity, and express the purpose, method, and scope of the collection and use of information, with the consent of the user.

(3) Establish and improve the information content audit management mechanism, and take measures such as warnings, restricting functions, suspending updates, and closing account numbers, etc., to keep records and report to the relevant competent authorities as appropriate.

(4) Protect the user’s right to know and choose during installation or use according to law. Without expressly expressing the user’s consent, the user must not open functions such as collecting geographic locations, reading address books, using cameras, enabling recording, etc. Service-independent features must not be bundled with irrelevant applications.

(5) Respect and protect intellectual property rights, and shall not make or publish applications that infringe on the intellectual property rights of others.

(6) Record user log information and keep it for 60 days.

Article 8 An Internet application store service provider shall perform the following management responsibilities to the application provider:

(1) Audit the authenticity, security, legality, etc. of application providers, establish a credit management system, and classify it with the Internet Information Office of the province, autonomous region, and municipality for the record.

(2) Urge application providers to protect user information, provide complete instructions for applications to obtain and use user information, and present them to users.

(3) To urge application providers to publish legal information content, establish and improve a security audit mechanism, and equip professionals appropriate to the size of the service.

(4) Urge application providers to publish legitimate applications and respect and protect the intellectual property rights of application providers.

Application providers that violate the provisions of the preceding paragraph shall take measures such as warnings, suspension of release, and delisting of applications, as appropriate, to keep records and report to relevant authorities.

Article 9 The service provider of the Internet application store and the provider of the mobile Internet application shall sign a service agreement, clarify the rights and obligations of both parties, and jointly comply with laws and regulations and platform conventions.

Article 10 Mobile Internet application program providers and Internet application store service providers shall cooperate with relevant departments in conducting supervision and inspection in accordance with the law, consciously accept social supervision, set up convenient complaint entry portals, and promptly handle public complaint reports.

Article 11 These regulations shall come into effect on August 1, 2016.