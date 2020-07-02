Tracking the carnage as 2500+ games drop off of Apple’s App Store in China

Total Removals as of July 4: 7324

chart of games removed from Apple App Store China
Updated daily with data from China mobile market analysis platform Qimai Data.

Since Apple announced it would begin removing games from the Apple App Store in China that had not secured a game license from the government by June 1, we’re already seeing a significant number of games dropping off the store each day.

DateGames Removed
June 30276
July 11571
July 21805
July 31276
July 42396
Total: 7324
Before July 1, an average of 200-300 apps would de-list from the Apple App Store each day.
We will update this post daily with the most current stats for easy tracking. If you are a developer and want to know how to save your iOS game in China, read our complete breakdown of what is going on, what this means, and what you can do about it.

