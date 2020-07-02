Tracking the carnage as 2500+ games drop off of Apple’s App Store in China
Total Removals as of July 4: 7324
Since Apple announced it would begin removing games from the Apple App Store in China that had not secured a game license from the government by June 1, we’re already seeing a significant number of games dropping off the store each day.
|Date
|Games Removed
|June 30
|276
|July 1
|1571
|July 2
|1805
|July 3
|1276
|July 4
|2396
|Total: 7324
Data from China mobile market analysis platform Qimai Data.
We will update this post daily with the most current stats for easy tracking. If you are a developer and want to know how to save your iOS game in China, read our complete breakdown of what is going on, what this means, and what you can do about it.