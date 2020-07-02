Total Removals as of July 4: 7324

Updated daily with data from China mobile market analysis platform Qimai Data.

Since Apple announced it would begin removing games from the Apple App Store in China that had not secured a game license from the government by June 1, we’re already seeing a significant number of games dropping off the store each day.

Date Games Removed June 30 276 July 1 1571 July 2 1805 July 3 1276 July 4 2396 Total: 7324 Before July 1, an average of 200-300 apps would de-list from the Apple App Store each day.

We will update this post daily with the most current stats for easy tracking. If you are a developer and want to know how to save your iOS game in China, read our complete breakdown of what is going on, what this means, and what you can do about it.