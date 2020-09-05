To assist game publishers and developers in planning their entry into the Chinese market, AppInChina is proud to announce three new English-language research tools, now available for free on our website:

The AppInChina China Game License Database is a searchable English database of games license approvals in China since 2009, updated regularly from official government data as soon as it is released. It is the only such ist of games license approvals in China available for free on the web and translated into the English language.

The entries are fully searchable and sortable, including the game’s Chinese title, a literal translation of the title into English, category, game developer of record, publisher of record, origin, game license number (ISBN), and date issued.

The AppInChina China Game License Database can be filtered, searched and sorted.

What is a China game license?

Publishing a game in China on any platform – whether console, mobile, online, or Steam – first requires a game license from the Chinese government, issued by the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA). Both foreign and domestic games are held to the same standard.

Keep in mind that only Chinese companies and foreign companies that partner with Chinese companies are eligible to receive a game license for their game, and licenses for overseas games are issued less frequently than domestic games.

A games-specific companion to our industry-leading Chinese App Store Index, the AppInChina Mobile Game Store Index tracks and ranks the 16 most popular mobile game stores in Mainland China, updated quarterly. It includes each store’s English and Chinese names, app icon, monthly active users (MAU), and percentage of market share. We also include a description of each game store and the company behind it, to make it easy to understand the history of each store and its

Under the index, other notable stores are listed as well that didn’t make it into the rankings.

Sample entry from the AppInChina Game Store Index for Huawei AppGallery

If you plan to launch your game in China, you’ll need to know that no two app stores are alike. Each has their own strengths, weaknesses and focus. A clear understanding of the core audience and focus of each store helps you decide which stores to publish your mobile game and design effective ASO campaigns to maximize your downloads on each store.

Other Resources Available for Game Publishers / Developers

The AppInChina Mobile Game Index

A games-specific companion to our App Index, the AppInChina Mobile Game Index tracks and ranks the 20 most popular mobile games in Mainland China, updated quarterly. It includes the game’s Chinese title, a literal English translation of the the title, the game type, game publisher, and the monthly active users.

If you are a mobile game developer or publisher interested in launching your game into the Chinese market, you’ll need to understand what themes, categories, and types of games are popular among Chinese mobile gamers at this moment. Begin your research here.

Screenshot of the AppInChina mobile game index

Whether you are a developer, publisher, researcher, reporter or student, we hope these free English-language resources will help keep you better informed of the current mobile games market in Mainland China.

