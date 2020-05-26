Last November, China’s Ministry of Education announced procedures and requirements for registering educational apps with the Ministry of Education, including the filing of relevant ICP licenses and security level protection. Educational app providers were required to complete the filing process by a January 31, 2020, deadline, after which all unregistered apps would be removed from app stores.

According to a new notice issued by the Ministry of Education, the deadline has now been extended to June 30, 2020, due to the COVID-19 virus situation. A final notification and one-month grace period beyond this has also been established, meaning educational apps that have not been registered by July 31 could be taken down from app stores and distribution in China.

Link: Announcement of Educational ICP License and Internet Security Protection Deadline Extension