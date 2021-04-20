Do you need a license for your iOS game in China? We can help. Click here for more info.

60 apps removed for violating user privacy rights in China

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) removed 60 apps – including five games – from Chinese app stores for violating user privacy rights.

On March 11, MIIT targeted a total of 136 apps for rectification over user privacy issues, the third such batch so far this year.

Just last month, the Cyberspace Administration of China issued a detailed list of 29 app types and the appropriate amount of personal information and user permissions that could be asked of users in each circumstance. The law stated that, although additional permissions could be requested, the app could not cease to operate if the user refused to grant such permissions.

Last October, the PRC State Council released a draft proposal of a revised Personal Information Protection Law for public comment. The law proposes fines between 10,000RMB to 50 million RMB for violations, depending on the seriousness of the violations.

“The recent actions by these state agencies, coupled with the law proposals, demonstrate that China is taking personal information privacy more seriously,” said Todd, marketing manager for AppInChina. “Developers entering this market need to understand these laws to remain compliant, or face serious consequences.”

