Apple Opens New Store in Beijing

The second iteration of Apple’s flagship store in China opened today in Sanlitun’s Taikoo Li outdoor shopping mall, doubling the capacity of its previous store and more than tripling the number of employees.

According to Apple, the new store features building materials sourced from China, such as glass panels fabricated in Xiamen, floor panels of Padang Light stone from Shandong province, and a terrace lined with the official tree of Beijing, Sophora japonica.

With a design reminiscent of Apple’s downtown Chicago location, it imports additional features from that store as well, such as viewing gallery, boardroom conference/meeting room, and forum for presentations and tutorials by local creatives and Apple employees.

The roof also features Apple’s first solar array on a store in China, which will power the store exclusively on renewable energy.

As with all retail stores and buildings in Beijing, required temperature checks, health code app checks and mask wearing will keep the environment safe for customers and employees.

More than 22 million visitors have come to Apple’s original location in Sanlitun since it opened 12 years ago, Apple said.