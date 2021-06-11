China’s growing e-learning and ed-tech markets

The e-learning market worldwide is expected to surpass $300 billion USD by 2025 – and China’s e-learning industry is one of the fastest growing sectors in China’s online and tech markets.

With more than 840 million people using the internet, China already holds the world’s largest online population.

Traffic and downloads for mobile tutoring apps and platforms, LMS, virtual classrooms, and language-learning platforms continue to grow rapidly in a country where over half the population (950+ million people) people regularly use a smartphone – encompassing nearly a third of the world’s total smartphone users. Overall, China’s online education market is expected to reach $99 billion USD by 2023, according to research firm Frost & Sullivan.

In short, if you are involved in the ed-tech and online education industry, you cannot afford to ignore the Chinese market.

