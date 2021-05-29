New government and app store requirements present fresh hurdles for apps and games in China

We help you comply with local laws, license and protect your IP, and modify your app or game for China.
AppInChina Pay is the best way to integrate WeChat Pay & AliPay in-app payments into your game or app.
Launch your app or game on China's Apple App Store and the top 15 Android app stores in China.
Half of China plays mobile games. We will get them playing yours by taking care of every step - from distribution to promotion to monetization.
We provide custom UA services for the Chinese market with analytics, ASO and CPD campaigns.
We can test your app or game for dependencies and provide SDKs and cloud services that work in China.
With our local hosting service, you can comply with Chinese law and provide the best user experience.
We will bring your company, product, and service into full compliance with Chinese law.
Accept WeChat Pay and Alipay and manage them in English on your client backend, with API support. We also pay all Chinese taxes on your behalf.
We offer solutions for eCommerce, Software as a Service (SaaS), WeChat Mini Programs, and more.
Read and subscribe to our blog to catch up on the latest industry trends and news from China.
Research English translations of official government policies and communication on the mobile apps and games market.
A wealth of data on the China app and games market, in easy to digest visual format.
Search all the game license approvals in China in English with this handy tool, updated monthly.
Is your website available to Chinese users? Enter your URL to test your site’s availability in Mainland China and find out.
Updated quarterly, the AppInChina App Store Index is the market-leading index of China's largest Android app stores.
Updated quarterly, the AppInChina Game Store Index ranks the most popular Android game stores on the Chinese market.
The AppInChina App Index ranks the best-performing Android app in the Chinese market.
The AppInChina Mobile Games Index tracks the top 20 mobile games in China across all platforms (iOS and Android).
Updated quarterly, the AppInChina Mobile Device Index ranks the top 20 most popular mobile device brands in China today.
Meet the team and learn why we are the most trusted company for foreign app distribution and marketing in Mainland China.
We are proud to count the world's most respected companies and brands among our clients. Read some stories of their successful launches in China.
Major news outlets regularly cite AppInChina for the most current data and insights into trends regarding the Chinese mobile app market.
Ready to plunge into the rewarding environment of a fast-growing company? See what we have to offer here in the heart of China.
Foreign companies attempting to publish their apps or games on the Chinese market must comply with two new requirements.
The first is that two more major Chinese app stores are now requiring an ICP filing for all apps to be listed on their store.
As we previously reported back in October, the Baidu app store began requiring ICP Filings for all apps on its store. Now, two more major Chinese app stores are doing the same: Xiaomi and 360.
This stems from a 2017 government regulation, so we expect that eventually all app stores will follow suit in tightening up their compliance, making an ICP Filing a necessity for any app or game to be listed on any Chinese app stores.
If you are a developer who already has published an app on any of these three stores, you will be unable to update your app until this new requirement is met.
ICP stands for “Internet Content Provider”, and an ICP Filing should not be confused with an ICP License (also called ICP Commercial), which is a separate permit.
ICP Filings were originally needed to host informational websites, but are expanding to become a basic requirement for platforms, apps and games as well. Because ICP Filings are associated with a particular domain, this means you will also need a Chinese domain name and a functioning website for your app or game.
Link: How Can I Get an ICP License or ICP Filing for China?
An ICP Filing application is not particularly complicated, difficult, or time-consuming. But it does need to be completed in Mandarin, and adds additional hurdles to an already labor-intensive bureaucratic process.
As an example, here are the additional materials needed for approval on the Baidu app store with the new requirement:
This is in addition to all the other materials currently required to apply for publication on a Chinese app store.
Second, we are learning that regulators reviewing game license applications will do an online search to see if the game under review is currently available for download in any Chinese app stores online. If it is, they are likely to reject the application.
Link: How To Get A Chinese Game License
For Android games, this is problematic. There are over 400 Chinese app stores, and many are little more than content aggregators that scrape the bigger app stores (such as Tencent, Huawei, and even Google Play) to populate themselves with apps. Developers often contact us because they have discovered their apps or games are popping up on Chinese app stores without their knowledge or permission.
Most of these bot-run stores are unresponsive to takedown requests, if they even have working contact information at all. The longer a game has been available on Google Play, the more likely it will eventually show up on one of these stores, and getting the store to remove the game is challenging or impossible.
Link: How To Publish My App In China
If you plan to publish an app or game in China on Chinese mobile app stores, here are our suggestions:
While regulations and requirements are constantly changing in the Mainland China app and game landscape, AppInChina stays abreast of the most current legal requirements to keep our clients and partners legally compliant at all times. We exist to make a complicated process simple, so you can focus on your software, while leaving the rest to us.
Whether you need distribution, compliance, localization, monetization or hosting, you can contact us to take care of your needs in China, giving you access to the world’s largest market.
Send us a message with your questions. We'll put together a custom plan tailored to your needs.
北京市朝阳区建国门外大街一号国贸大厦B座三层东翼
East Wing, F3, China World Tower B, No.1 Jianguomenwai Avenue. Chaoyang, Beijing, China
Keep up to date with the latest industry news. No spam.