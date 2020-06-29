Beginning July 1, Apple is expected to pull all unlicensed iOS games from the Apple App Store China that are paid and/or have in-app purchases. This is to comply with the Chinese law that requires games to get an official game license (ISBN) from the government before publication.

Unfortunately, the licensing process is involved and can take 6 months to a year to complete. So you will need to act quickly to maintain your user base and mitigate your losses during this transition period.

What does this mean for me and my game?

If your game falls into this category, here is what you can expect starting July 1:

It is already too late to issue an update to your current game, as updates on Apple App Store generally take 1-3 days for processing and approval.

At this time, we assume that already-downloaded games will remain on the user’s phone and available to play. However, Apple may choose to disable your in-app purchases, which may also break some of your functionality.

If a user uninstalls your game from their phone, they will be unable to re-download it.

If a user uses iCloud backup to restore their phone, they will lose the app as well.

We expect you will be unable to issue updates to your current game, even if it remains on the store for a while (in case Apple staggers the removals).

Here is a complete guide to what you can do now to keep your iOS game available in China and move forward:

1. Upload a new version of your game for China.

Create a new version of your game specifically for China on App Store Connect that is free to download and does not have in-app purchases. Ads are still allowed at this time.



Be sure to use the same name for your new game, so that users who are searching for your old game will find the new one instead.





Be sure the game is localized for China (translation, hosting, etc) as much as possible.





Select “China” in the Distribution Settings to ensure this version of your game is only available in China.



2. Send a notification to your Chinese users to invite them to download the new game.

To avoid losing your user base, you will want to ask your current players to download your new game through any push notification, SMS, and/or any in-game notification you are capable of posting.

Be sure your notification clearly states that the version of the game they are using may become unavailable or unusable starting July 1, so they should download the new version to keep playing uninterrupted.

3. Apply for a Chinese Game License Number (GRN/ISBN)

Secure an approval number from the NPPA for the monetized version of your game as soon as possible, as the licensing process can take 6-12 months.

If you are a non-Chinese company or individual, you must find a Chinese partner to help publish your game, as foreign companies and individuals are unable to get a game license. AppInChina can help publish your game and acquire a game license for you.

See our article below for more detail about the game licensing process in China.

LINK: How To Publish Your Game In China

4. Build a Chinese community around your new game

You will of course lose all your download stats and reviews from the previous game, but you can use your new game to build and maintain a community of players.

Think of ways to incentivize them to keep playing, and features you can add to your monetized version to make the switch back to the monetized version more appealing when the time comes.

5. Use the game license to enable in-app purchase/paid downloads.

Once your game is licensed, you can upload it to the app store as a paid download, and/or enable in-app purchases as usual.

Contact your current users and let them know that your full-featured app is once again available, and include a link for download.

How AppInChina can help

With over $36 billion yearly in gaming revenue – over 60% being mobile games – China leads the world in size and speed of mobile game adoption. Contact us to learn more about our full suite of services, which includes game licenses, compliance, distribution, localization, hosting, monetization and more to help you succeed in China.