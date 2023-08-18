Procedures for applying for the Foreign-Related Survey License

According to the “Measures for the Administration of Foreign-related Investigation” issued by the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the Foreign-Related Survey Licence (hereinafter referred to as “FRSL”) is required under the following circumstances:

Market and/or social investigation conducted under the entrustment or financial aid of any overseas organization, individual or agency in China of any overseas organization.

Market and/or social investigations conducted in cooperation with any overseas organization, individual or agency in China of any overseas organization.

Market and/or social investigations where materials and results are provided to any overseas organization, individual or agency in China of any overseas organization.

The following procedures shall be followed in order to obtain the FRSL.

Step One: Application Scope

The following institutions engaged in foreign investigations are covered:

Investigations that span across multiple provinces, autonomous regions, or directly governed municipalities. Institutions with a registered location different from the investigated area’s province, autonomous region, or directly governed municipality.

Step Two: Required Application Materials

(A) For Legal Entity Applicants, Submit the Following 7 Paper Materials:

Application form for a foreign investigation permit. This form is issued by the National Bureau of Statistics. Original and copy of legal entity certificates, approved in the current year’s annual inspection Investigation capability report suitable for the conducted foreign investigation. The report should include the institution’s investigation field, expertise, personnel status, equipment status, investigation performance, and other details showcasing the institution’s investigation capabilities. Materials proving that the institution has conducted three or more investigations in the year prior to the application date, or the investigation turnover has reached thirty thousand (30,000) Chinese yuan renminbi (hereinafter referred to as “CNY”). A comprehensive and sound data confidentiality system. The confidentiality system should establish strict regulations for collecting, storing, providing, and disposing of investigation materials. Statement of no major violations in the past two years. A self-issued statement by the institution regarding no major violations in the past two years. Other materials as required by the National Bureau of Statistics to prove the contents listed in Article 11 of the “Regulations on Foreign Investigation Management.”

(B) For Overseas Organizations in China, Submit the Following 5 Paper Materials:

Application form for a foreign investigation permit. This form is issued by the National Bureau of Statistics. Copy of the certificate of approval for the overseas organization’s presence in China, original and copy of the registration certificate. The registration certificate must be approved through the annual inspection of the current year. After verification by the National Bureau of Statistics, the original registration certificate is returned to the applicant. Information confidentiality system of the investigation organization. Statement of no major violations in the past two years. Same requirements as point 6 for legal entity applicants. Other materials as required by the National Bureau of Statistics.

Step Three: Receipt of Application Materials.

Upon receiving the application materials, the National Bureau of Statistics will handle the following three situations:

For institutions that have representatives directly submit materials: If the materials are deemed qualified, the National Bureau of Statistics will issue an “Notice of Receipt of Application Materials for Foreign Investigation Permit” with the date of the notice being the date of material receipt. If the materials are deemed unqualified, the applicant will be informed and the materials will not be accepted. For materials sent through postal service: If the materials are deemed qualified, the date when the Policy and Regulation Department of the National Bureau of Statistics signs for the mail will be considered the date of material receipt. If the materials are deemed unqualified, the applicant will be informed through fax, and the materials will not be accepted. For materials delivered by express courier: If the materials are deemed qualified, the date when the Civilian and Foreign Investigation Management Division of the National Bureau of Statistics signs for the mail will be considered the date of material receipt. If the materials are deemed unqualified, the applicant will be informed through fax, and the materials will not be accepted.

Step Four: Decision by the National Bureau of Statistics

The National Bureau of Statistics will make a decision on approval or rejection of the application within twenty (20) working days from the date of application acceptance. If the National Bureau of Statistics cannot make a decision within the stipulated period, a ten (10) working day extension will apply.

If approved, the National Bureau of Statistics will issue a “Foreign Investigation Permit.” If rejected, the National Bureau of Statistics will issue a “Notice of Administrative Non-Approval of Foreign Investigation”.

If you have any more questions regarding the FRSL, please do not hesitate to contact us for more information.

Source: https://www.gov.cn/bumenfuwu/2014-02/25/content_2620924.htm