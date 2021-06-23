Apple Search Ads in Mainland China

We help you comply with local laws, license and protect your IP, and modify your app or game for China.
On June 22nd 2021 Apple announced the long-awaited launch of Search Ads on the Apple App Store in Mainland China. This page will provide you with a summary of the options, restrictions and solutions that are available in order to use Search Ads in China.
If you are using an international (i.e. non-Chinese) Search Ads account then you will now be able to select ‘China mainland’ in the ‘Choose one or more countries or regions’ section (see below).
This ‘China mainland’ option is currently only available for ‘Search Results’ ads and isn’t available for ‘Search Tab’ ads (see below).
Apple states on their website (https://searchads.apple.com/countries-and-regions/) that “Apple Search Ads is Apple Ads in mainland China. Search tab ads aren’t currently available on the App Store in mainland China.”. We have asked Apple whether this is likely to be a permanent situation and will update this page when they reply to us.
After selecting ‘Search Results’ ads and clicking ‘Continue’ the Search Ads Console displays a message stating that “To advertise in mainland China, you must upload required documents to Apple Search Ads” (see below). There is also a question asking “Is the app you selected to advertise in mainland China operated by a “company business”?”. It’s not yet clear what effect this selection has and, again, we are awaiting a reply from Apple on this.
The next step is to select your Keywords. The system provides recommendations based on the details of your app, together with their popularity. If you would like guidance on how to select the most appropriate keywords then visit https://www.appinchina.co/get-started to contact us.
Next you will need to specify your target audience and the options here are the same as for other countries. The ‘Locations’ section allows you to target by province and also city, and it appears to cover every prefecture-level city in China as listed here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_cities_in_China.
Finally, you will need to confirm your ‘Creative Sets’ including metadata, screenshots and app previews. If you don’t yet have a Chinese-language version of these then contact us at https://www.appinchina.co/get-started and we can help you to create these.
After clicking ‘Create Campaign’ you will be presented with the ‘Request Approval’ popup shown below stating that “Before you can advertise in mainland China, your account must be approved. You can choose to complete this task later, but you won’t be able to run campaigns in mainland China until you do.”
Upon clicking ‘Upload Documents’ you will be taken to an Upload Documents page. You can then click on the Help icon at the top right of the page to see the following message:
What to Upload
To run ads on the App Store in mainland China, your business and apps need to be approved. This may require uploading business licenses or other relevant documents.
Learn More
Document Retention
Apple will retain the documents you provide for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes for which they were collected or as required by law, in accordance with Apple’s Privacy Policy.
If you upload something by mistake, you can use the trash icon to delete it on this page.
Once you click Save and Continue, documents cannot be deleted.
Third Party Databases
Apple may submit documents you upload to third-party databases and government entities for verification.
Clicking ‘Learn More’ will then open https://searchads.apple.com/v/help/b/docs/apple-advertising-guidelines-for-mainland-china.pdf which provides a 5 page PDF with guidelines on the documents that are likely to be required in order to run Search Ads in Mainland China.
The most interesting section of this document is the ‘Ad Content Qualifications’ which provides examples of the qualifications that may be required according to the category of app that will be promoted. Almost all of these licenses can only be held by a 100% Chinese-owned company (or in some cases a joint venture with Chinese shareholders holding over 50%) and are therefore impossible for an overseas entity or wholly foreign-owned entity (WFOE) to obtain.
The only solution for most developers will be to partner with a local company like AppInChina which already holds these licenses and can therefore legally run Search Ads in Mainland China on their behalf. It’s also important to note that any companies currently publishing an app in China in any of the categories listed in this PDF without these licenses is not compliant with Chinese law and risks fines, blockage, and legal repercussions. It’s also likely that Apple will begin to require these licenses in order to simply publish an iOS app in China within the next few months, as they’ve already done with the Game Approval Number (ISBN) so it’s sensible to prepare for this eventuality in advance.
If you’re interested in using our service then visit https://www.appinchina.co/get-started to contact us and we’d be happy to help.
Payment Methods
It’s also interesting to note that Apple Search Ads for Mainland China does not accept payments in Chinese Yuan, but instead provides several currency options that include US Dollars, Euros, and Japanese Yen. The only payment method accepted, including for Search Ads accounts opened under domestic Chinese entities are Visa, MasterCard, and American Express credit cards. The reason for this is unclear but indicates that Apple may be processing payments outside of China due to the difficulty of obtaining the required licenses to operate an advertising business within China.
北京市朝阳区建国门外大街一号国贸大厦B座三层东翼
East Wing, F3, China World Tower B, No.1 Jianguomenwai Avenue. Chaoyang, Beijing, China
