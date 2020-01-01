Feedback

logo

What do you think about this piece?

Great!
Not what I needed

Parse Server Firebase Alternative For China

Firebase is a popular unified platform from Google for building iOS, Android, and web applications. Unfortunately, because most Google services are inaccessible behind the Great Firewall of China, developers releasing apps or games in Mainland China require an alternative backend platform.

Apps depending on Firebase simply will not work reliably in Mainland China and on Chinese devices and computers. Luckily, there is an alternative: Your own Parse Server in China.

What is a Parse Server?

After Parse was purchased by Facebook, Facebook released Parse Server as open-source version in 2016. It is a Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) framework currently supported by a strong and active community of open-source developers. It is easy to deploy because it supports the Express web application framework, and requires an infrastructure based on Node.js. Parse Server uses MongoDB for data storage and the Amazon S3 bucket for file system storage, and does not contain any limitation on queries, cloud functions, or database triggers. Parse Server’s reporting tools are also much stronger than Firebase’s.

Once your database is ready, there should be no need to make significant changes to your client code to run applications. Most importantly, no vendor-lockdown and a robust development community ensures long-term stability both in and out of China.

Link: Official Parse Server Documentation

Parse Server vs. Firebase

FeatureFirebase Parse Server 
GeneralReal-time BaaS, proprietaryGeneral purpose, open-source 
StorageGoogle Cloud (with limits) Self-hosting on any cloud
DatabaseModel-observer scheme support. Firebase storage also introduced to download and upload files. Supports huge relationship database. 
Custom Code Not supportedCompletely supported 
APIGraphQL & RESTREST only
Push NotificationPush notification support available, firebase remote configuration is also available for app customization. Supports push notification for all applications. You can also send push notification campaigns. 
Works In China?NoYes

How Can AppInChina Help?

We will set you up with a Parse Server instance hosted locally in China on Chinese servers. Not only will it fulfill all compliance requirements of Chinese law, but it will ensure that your users enjoy a more responsive and speedy experience.

Related Content

Featured
China Hosting Made Easy
Featured
Distribute Your App In China
Featured
How do I publish my mobile app or game in China? What do I need to provide to complete distribution?

Get started with AppInChina today.

Sign up for a free account on our dashboard or send us a message with your questions. We'll put together a custom plan tailored to your needs.

Dashboard