Publishing an iOS or Android mobile game in China is not as simple as uploading it and checking a few boxes. Here is all you need to know.
Apple is starting to enforce a 2016 Chinese regulation that states games published in the country must be approved by a Chinese government agency.
All about the smash hit mobile game "Honor of Kings" (王者荣耀), which is currently the highest grossing and most popular mobile game in China and the world.
In December 2019, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology released a list of 41 mobile apps that still have problems handling sensitive user data.
For mobile gaming and apps in China, 2019 has been a year of surges, surprises, and setbacks. Here's our look into 2020.
Here are the four primary differences between publishing a mobile game and a non-gaming app in China.
To help customers find your app more easily and increase downloads, we created “Get It On AppInChina” badges and QR code links for online and print media.
China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism released a notice that forbids minors from playing "gaming entertainment devices" except on weekends and holidays.
The Chinese government released new regulations for how privacy policies are handled and displayed to the user in mobile apps in China.
To curb youth gaming addiction, the Chinese government on Tuesday released bold new regulations to restrict minors' playtime and spending on online games.
Recently, the major Chinese app stores have started to request app developers and publishers complete a Security Assessment Form in order to publish or update apps on their platforms. Here is what you need to know.
Choosing a distinct and well-considered Chinese name for app or business can both protect your IP and make it easier...
