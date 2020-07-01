2020 China Game License Approvals Over Time

The latest statistics, facts and figures about the Chinese app and game market, presented in easy-to-read downloadable infographics and charts for your use.
A chart showing the trend of game license approvals over time in China for 2020 through June. This includes all game categories, including mobile and console games. See the articles on our website for more information about how to get a game license in China and the overall process of publishing a game in China for iOS and Android.
These infographics are provided free for your reference under the Creative Commons-Attribution license, and may be used without cost in your publications online and in print. Please use the provided embed code when possible, and attribute the image aas follows:
Infographic supplied by AppInChina / appinchina.co