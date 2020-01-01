China Mobile Game Market Ultimate Guide

We help you comply with local laws, license and protect your IP, and modify your app or game for China.
Launch your app or game on China's Apple App Store and the top 10 Android app stores in China.
AppInChina Pay is the best way to integrate WeChat Pay & AliPay in-app payments into your game or app.
We can test your app or game for dependencies and provide SDKs and cloud services that work in China.
With our local hosting service, you can comply with Chinese law and provide the best user experience.
We provide custom UA services for the Chinese market with analytics, ASO and CPD campaigns.
We offer solutions for eCommerce, Software as a Service (SaaS), WeChat Mini Programs, and more.
Research English translations of official government policies and communication on the mobile apps and games market.
Updated quarterly, the AppInChina App Store Index is the market-leading index of China's largest Android app stores.
The AppInChina App Index ranks the best-performing Android app in the Chinese market.
The AppInChina Mobile Games Index tracks the top 20 mobile games in China across all platforms (iOS and Android).
Updated quarterly, the AppInChina Mobile Device Index ranks the top 20 most popular mobile device brands in China today.
Especially useful for developers, we rank the top 10 most popular operating system versions in China each quarter.
The AppInChina User Location Index shows the percentage of total active mobile devices in the different regions of Mainland China.
Meet the team and learn why we are the most trusted company for foreign app distribution and marketing in Mainland China.
We are proud to count the world's most respected companies and brands among our clients. Read some stories of their successful launches in China.
Major news outlets regularly cite AppInChina for the most current data and insights into trends regarding the Chinese mobile app market.
Sign up for a free account on our dashboard or send us a message with your questions. We'll put together a custom plan tailored to your needs.