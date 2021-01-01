Careers: Outbound Sales Manager – Beijing
What will you do?
You’ll be in charge of our company’s outbound sales: identifying companies that will benefit from using our platform, sending them customized proposals, and speaking with them by phone and email. Your performance will be measured by how many new companies you’re able to bring onto our platform each month.
What will you bring to our team?
- Fluent English is required. Fluent Chinese is preferred but not essential.
- Excellent communication skills, both spoken and written.
- A self-motivated, entrepreneurial mind-set and independent attitude.
- Strong problem-solving ability and a high level of attention to detail.
- A logical mind with an ability to continuously improve existing processes.
- Experience in the mobile and/or tech industry is preferred but not essential.
What do we offer?
- An exciting entrepreneurial environment and a team of smart, highly-motivated colleagues to work with and learn from.
- An amazing office space in the heart of Guomao, including free membership of Beijing’s best gym: Trainyard.
- Completely flexible holidays and work times, so you can manage your time as you want to.
- Generous salaries and the opportunity to receive shares in our company.
- Pension contributions, insurance (medical, maternity, unemployment, and occupational), and housing fund payments based upon your full pre-tax salary, as well as work visas for non-Chinese staff.
How to apply?
To apply please send your CV and a brief cover letter to hr@appinchina.co