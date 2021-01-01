Do you need a license for your iOS game in China? We can help. Click here for more info.

Careers: Operations Manager – Beijing

What will you do?

You will be responsible for managing the distribution of our clients’ apps across the top 30 app stores in China and driving improvements to the quality and speed of our service. Your daily work will involve interacting with app store systems, communicating with app store staff, and working with your colleagues to drive greater automation of our processes. You will also be responsible for setting up additional services for our clients including localization, monetization, and user acquisition.

What will you bring to our team?

  • Native-level Chinese language and fluent English.
  • Strong problem-solving ability and a high level of attention to detail.
  • A logical mind with an ability to continuously improve existing processes.
  • Excellent communication skills, both spoken and written.
  • A self-motivated, entrepreneurial mind-set and independent attitude.
  • Experience in the mobile and/or tech industry is preferred but not essential.

What do we offer?

  • An exciting entrepreneurial environment and a team of smart, highly-motivated colleagues to work with and learn from.
  • An amazing office space in the heart of Guomao, including free membership of Beijing’s best gym: Trainyard.
  • Completely flexible holidays and work times, so you can manage your time as you want to.
  • Generous salaries and the opportunity to receive shares in our company.
  • Pension contributions, insurance (medical, maternity, unemployment, and occupational), and housing fund payments based upon your full pre-tax salary, as well as work visas for non-Chinese staff.

How to apply?

To apply please send your CV and a brief cover letter to hr@appinchina.co

