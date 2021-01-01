Careers: Customer Support Manager – Beijing
What will you do?
You’ll be running our newly created customer support system that enables Chinese app users to get immediate customer support through WeChat. You’ll be speaking directly with each user and helping them to solve their issue as quickly and effectively as possible. Your role will also involve speaking with the developers of each app to solve any issues that require their assistance.
What will you bring to our team?
- Native-level Chinese language ability.
- Strong problem-solving ability and a high level of attention to detail.
- A logical mind with an ability to continuously improve existing processes.
- Excellent communication skills, both spoken and written.
- A self-motivated, entrepreneurial mind-set and independent attitude.
- Experience in the mobile and/or tech industry is preferred but not essential.
What do we offer?
- An exciting entrepreneurial environment and a team of smart, highly-motivated colleagues to work with and learn from.
- An amazing office space in the heart of Guomao, including free membership of Beijing’s best gym: Trainyard.
- Completely flexible holidays and work times, so you can manage your time as you want to.
- Generous salaries and the opportunity to receive shares in our company.
- Pension contributions, insurance (medical, maternity, unemployment, and occupational), and housing fund payments based upon your full pre-tax salary, as well as work visas for non-Chinese staff.
How to apply?
To apply please send your CV and a brief cover letter to hr@appinchina.co