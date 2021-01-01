Do you need a license for your iOS game in China? We can help. Click here for more info.

Careers: Back-End Software Engineer – Beijing

What will you do?

You’ll be working closely with our developers and operations team to develop exciting new products for our clients in the areas of analytics, payments, and Android SDK’s.

What will you bring to our team?

  • Experience with backend languages such as Java, PHP and NodeJS.
  • Experience with design and use of SQL databases.
  • Experience with the use and development of APIs.
  • Experience working with Javascript, WeChat Mini Programs and the Alipay SDK is preferred.
  • Knowledge of software security.
  • Native-level Chinese language.

What do we offer?

  • An exciting entrepreneurial environment and a team of smart, highly-motivated colleagues to work with and learn from.
  • An amazing office space in the heart of Guomao, including free membership of Beijing’s best gym: Trainyard.
  • Completely flexible holidays and work times, so you can manage your time as you want to.
  • Generous salaries and the opportunity to receive shares in our company.
  • Pension contributions, insurance (medical, maternity, unemployment, and occupational), and housing fund payments based upon your full pre-tax salary, as well as work visas for non-Chinese staff.

How to apply?

To apply please send your CV and a brief cover letter to hr@appinchina.co

